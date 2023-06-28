Students from Australian Christian College Marsden Park brought their history books to life by reconstructing key inventions from the Industrial Revolution.
As part of their Year 10 history assessment, the students had to show their understanding of the Industrial Revolution and its importance in changing the social, economic and political landscape.
History teacher, Liam Tomalaris, said the unit linked the students understanding of the mediaeval period and transitioning that into their understanding of modern day.
"Specifically trying to focus on the development of new ideas, new ideologies, and also new technologies, and how those new technologies changed life in both the public and the private sphere, leading to a revolution socially, and also economically and politically."
The students had to show they understood the technology and then create an exhibition piece.
"So something that might be able to be displayed in a museum ... that shows how the technology works and a little bit about the technology," said Mr Tomalaris.
"Then ultimately, do a presentation in class and use sources to explain and justify the impact that technology had on society, and how that changed society back when it was invented.
"Also looking forward and how it has affected us today, as well."
Creations included a lightbulb, dynamite, camera and a working steam engine.
Mr Tomalaris said the student who created the steam engine had an interest in mechanical engineering, but was worried about the theory element of the task.
"Because he had invested so much time and so much work on his actual exhibition piece, he had that motivation to really take that extra step and push himself to be able to excel in the other parts of the course too," he said.
Another student, Nicholas, used a 3D printer to make a telephone, which was a great learning tool for the students who have never known a world without smart phones.
Some students explored the same technologies, but did so in different ways. Charlize and Ashley each chose the typewriter, with one using mostly wood and the other choosing cardboard to construct their pieces.
"A lot of their understanding of history and the past is really heavily influenced by popular media," said Mr Tomalaris. "Often kids have puzzle pieces or images or ideas in their mind about what the past looks like and what the past was about.
"But when you can fill in those gaps ... and create a much bigger picture of what the world is and what history is, and how that ties into both events in the past and to us today, it's really exciting."
