Night of Aussie comedy to help local club recover

Comedy for a Cause will be bringing a stellar line-up of Australian comedians to the Panthers North Richmond on Saturday, July 29, to help raise money for Colo Soccer Football Club.
Headlined by Gary Eck (Edinburgh, Melbourne, Sydney Comedy Festivals) and emceed by Daniels Townes (Just For Laughs Comedy Festival - Montreal), the night will have plenty of laughs.
Joining them will be Amanda Gray (Sydney Comedy Festival, Wild Women of Comedy, Wicked Women) and Mat Wakefield (Sydney Comedy Festival, Sydney Fringe Festival).
The event is in support of Colo SFC and funds raised will go towards helping the club recover from the major floods of recent years.
"With the floods going through in that last couple of years, we've lost a lot of equipment and training gear," said Colo's Fundraising Officer, Casey McNeill-Lord. "So we want to replace a lot of it.
"Colo got hit pretty hard in those floods and we're just trying to rebuild.
"We're going to have some raffles and stuff on the night. [We'll] talk to the Wanderers and get some stuff off them to raffle off and some of our local businesses ... trying to get some raffle prizes."
Doors open at 7pm, with the show to start at 7.30pm. It is a 15+ aged event. Tickets are $20 for children (15+) and $30 for adults. To book your ticket visit comedyforacause.net/CSFC.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
