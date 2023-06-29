Most of us love a good, tasty takeaway meal, something newly opened Sher-A-Punjab Indian Cuisine in South Windsor aim to provide locals.
Opened on May 15 this year, Gurpreet and Ramandeep Singh are serving up the flavours of their former home - Ludhiana, North Punjab - from their new takeaway restaurant at 487 George Street, South Windsor.
Ms Singh said North Indian cuisine was renowned for its rich and diverse flavours, vibrant spices, and hearty dishes.
"Indian cuisine has gained significant popularity and appreciation worldwide in recent years," she said. "Many people enjoy the diverse flavours, spices and unique dishes offered by Indian cuisine.
"Whether it's a mouthwatering dish, a delectable dessert, or a satisfying meal, tasty food can evoke feelings of pleasure and satisfaction."
The couple came to Australia around 15-years-ago and were sponsored as chefs. They chose to open their store in South Windsor to tap into a local and regional market.
Sher-A-Punjab has been doing well since opening and the Singhs are already looking to expand to a second location.
"An increase in the Indian community in a region can potentially help in growing a business that offers Indian cuisine or caters to the needs and preferences of the Indian community," said Ms Singh.
"People are really happy with us and always appreciate our food and especially our lunch combos, which is our best meal at $15, in which people can enjoy rice with curry, along with Butter Naan.
"We also have Tiffin services (fresh and healthy home-made food delivered to people who are living away from their homes) for students."
One of the restaurant's best sellers is Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani).
"A beloved and iconic dish of Sher-A-Punjab. It consists of succulent pieces of chicken, traditionally marinated in yoghurt and a blend of aromatic spices," said Ms Singh.
"The chicken is then cooked in a rich tomato-based sauce, often enriched with butter, cream, and cashew paste. The result is a creamy, flavourful and mildly spiced dish, with a hint of sweetness.
"Butter Chicken is often enjoyed with Naan Bread or steamed rice, and its luscious texture and delightful combination of flavours have made it a popular choice among Indian food enthusiasts worldwide."
Another popular dish at Sher-A-Punjab is Goat Kari (Goat Curry). A delicious and hearty dish that is popular in many North Asian cuisines. It is also a rich source of protein, while being flavourful and satisfying.
Other specialties of the restaurant are Lamb Roganjosh and Mango Chicken.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
