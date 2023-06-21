Demand for trade master: Malcolm Rushworth has made a career from his hobby

Glossodia resident Malcolm Rushworth is keeping the old art of upholstering alive in the Hawkesbury.
After 50 years in the industry - including time as an apprentice, numerous stints as an employee and owning his own business for 15 years - Mr Rushworth now runs his work out of his home, with the help of his wife, Sue.
Offering both domestic and commercial work on antique and traditional furniture, the couple started the business in 2019 and though COVID-19 brought a fear of limited work, the opposite was true.
The business grew rapidly throughout the pandemic, with many folk calling on the 67-year-old's expertise.
Mainly advertising online (Facebook, White Pages) and via word of mouth, the couple continue to see a steady flow of work ... they are currently back-dated nearly two-months.
With Mrs Rushworth running the administration, Mr Rushworth can focus on his trade.
Mr Rushworth completes all manner of refurbishment jobs, from antique pieces from the early 1900's and earlier, to modern items including outdoor furniture and cushions.
"[The work involved is] quoting the job (free quotes) and visiting the customer's home and that sort of thing," he said.
"Then trying to show them the right fabric to go on the right piece of furniture, as well. Then, basically getting the job here, stripping it out, recovering or refurbishing the polish work if needed, and any repairs that need to be done."
Mr Rushworth often enlists the help of a French polisher who comes in to help finish off pieces of furniture that require more wood work than he can do himself.
When refurbishing pieces of furniture, Mr Rushworth tries to keep them authentic. He uses traditional materials where he can or substitutes in materials that won't alter the furniture's style. When replacing the exteriors, he opts for traditional patterns.
Though he attempts to mainly do smaller jobs, big jobs still roll Mr Rushworth's way. Currently he is working on a set of 150-year-old dining room chairs that require more than 3000 individual studs.
"You can imagine, this is a small job in size, but it's a big, big job," he said.
What would have always been a hobby for him has instead been a long career, one that he may not stop.
"I'm 67 now and I'm hoping to retire by 70, but I won't stop doing it. I'll continue to do some small jobs," he said.
Mr Rushworth said he liked being able to restore furniture that may hold sentimental value for people.
Call Mr Rushworth on 0414 011 314, email mal.upholsterycraftsman@gmail.com or visit the Malcolm Rushworth Upholstery Craftsman Facebook page.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
