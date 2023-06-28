Bede Polding College student, Olivia Myers, has already made a great start in her pursuit of a career in the hospitality industry.
The Year 11 student has a passion for food and working with others.
She has a Vocational Education and Training (VET) Certificate II already under her belt and was recently named a finalist for VET in Schools Student of the Year at the NSW Training Awards (Western Sydney & Blue Mountains region).
Ms Myers said she was proud to be one of the first students from her school to complete an accelerated VET Hospitality (Food and Beverage) Certificate II course while in Years 9 and 10, and was excited to continue developing valuable career skills through her final two years of school.
"In a way, we were the 'guinea pigs' for this sort of course at my school," she said. "I saw it as an awesome opportunity to go outside my comfort zone while engaging in captivating learning.
"I experienced new ways of learning and it's a wonderful investment in my future."
While completing part of her course during the COVID-19 pandemic presented some challenges, it also afforded Ms Myers some unique opportunities, including volunteering to provide food and beverage services for the Class of 2021 school formal, which had to be held at school due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"This was really rewarding, allowing me to gain practical experience on how functions operate in the hospitality industry," said Ms Myers.
Bede Polding College TAS/VET Teacher Inclusion Leader, Claire Claxton, has been amazed by Ms Myers' passion for hospitality and completing her VET course at such a young age.
"Olivia has been a fantastic VET student over the last two years," she said. "Although two years younger than many of the HSC students completing this course, she had the maturity, intelligence and work ethic to know what was required, and was willing to put in the effort at each stage of the course.
"Olivia is a team player, as well as a humble leader, which is a rare combination. I love that she has excelled at both the VET aspect (Cert II) as well as the HSC aspect (the exam) of her subject."
Ms Claxton said Ms Myers was already an ambassador for VET in schools.
"[She] will continue to serve as a wonderful example and source of support for other young students exploring this study option and HSC pathway," she said.
Ms Myers said she had spoken to younger year groups at Bede Polding College about joining the accelerated program and had explained the opportunities that it provided her.
"I continue to advocate for the VET course, sharing my personal insight and experience," she said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
