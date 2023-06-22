BMD Constructions to deliver Richmond Water Recycling Plant upgrades

BMD Constructions has been awarded the contract to deliver more than $150 million worth of upgrades to the Richmond Water Recycling Plant, which is located off Blacktown Road.
Sydney Water said that the works would improve its wastewater network and provide circular economy benefits.
The project is expected to double the plant's capacity. It will include an upgrade to the seven-kilometre main, which transfers flows from North Richmond to Richmond. A new wastewater pumping station will also be built and there will be an upgrade to the three existing wastewater facilities in the area.
The works will play a major role in guaranteeing a more sustainable future as well as meeting the needs of a growing population, said senor project manager Greg Cable.
"Growth is set to increase by 70 percent, and we estimate the completed upgrades will help future proof the region's rapidly growing population over the next three decades," Mr Cable said.
"This project will also contribute significantly to circular economy benefits by expanding water recycling capacity at the site and the production of biosolid matter for reuse."
BMD Constructions general manager John Vida said his company was excited to work with Sydney Water on a project that benefit the community for decades to come.
"We're looking forward to maximising our collaborative partnership with Sydney Water and together bolstering outcomes to benefit the people of Sydney," he said.
Construction of the upgraded Richmond Water Recycling Plant is expected to start in September and completed by 2026.
