Start planning for Hawkesbury's next chemical cleanout

Hawkesbury Council will hold its next free Chemical CleanOut day for residents on Sunday, August 13.
Once again, Hawkesbury Showground will serve as the collection point from 9am to 3.30pm.
Now is the time for households to start preparing for the event, by looking through their homes, garages and sheds for any old chemicals that need safe disposal.
This includes old gas bottles, unused chemicals and fuels. By getting rid of the substances you will not only be making your home safer, but also helping to prevent fire hazards as well as protecting our local environment and waterways.
Since 2014, more than 220,000kg of chemical waste has been dropped off by the Hawkesbury community at previous events.
You can drop off: household cleaners and solvents; handheld and car batteries; flourescent globes and tubes; paint; presticides, herbicides and poisons; gas bottles; smoke detectors, hobby chemicals; acids and alkalis; and motor oils, fuels and fluids.
Only household quantities of each chemical will be accepted (20L or 20kg), except paint. Up to 100L (in 20L containers) or paint will be accepted.
For more details and what can and cannot be disposed of and safe transport tips, visit cleanout.com.au or call the Environment Line on 131 555.
Businesses are not eligible to use the service and should instead contact a waste disposal service directly or visit businessrecycling.com.au.
The CleanOut is a NSW Environment Protection Authority initiative funded by the waste levy.
The showground is located in Racecourse Road, Clarendon. Entry is via Gate 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.