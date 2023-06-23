Hawkesbury Gazette
Start planning for Hawkesbury's next chemical cleanout

June 23 2023 - 12:30pm
Gather up your unwanted chemicals for the next Hawkesbury Chemical CleanOut at the showground in August.


Hawkesbury Council will hold its next free Chemical CleanOut day for residents on Sunday, August 13.

