From the Mayor's Desk: Hawkesbury District Concert Band

Last Sunday, the Hawkesbury District Concert Band held their 'Winter Performance' at St Monica's Primary School in Richmond.
For over two hours, we were treated to a range of brilliant songs, both by the Stage Band and the terrific up-and-coming Training Band.
From flutes to clarinets, trumpets to saxophones and a few very talented drummers, it really was a musical extravaganza!
Conductor Judy Gray led the show, perfectly guiding the players through a range of well-known pieces, which was great to tap your foot along to! Later in the show, Michael and Dianne, who are learning the art of conducting, showed us all how far they had come with their skills.
Many in the Hawkesbury would know and love the Hawkesbury District Concert Band, as they attend numerous local ANZAC Day Services, help open the netball season each year, play at school fetes and perform many concerts at various events. As Mayor, I want to extend a huge thanks to everyone who volunteers every week to ensure practice happens, giving young and old alike, the opportunity to belong to something so great.
I am already looking forward to the Spring Concert in September, so keep a look out for when this is advertised and come join us again for some wonderful musical entertainment!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.