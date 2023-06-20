After nearly 50 years at the one site North Richmond Vet Hospital has moved to a new purpose built facility in Redbank Communities.
Opened in 1976 by Dr Karen Hedberg, the clinic was purchased by Dr Michelle Dalli, who started working there 18-years-ago, in 2019.
With their original location at 36 Bells Line of Road getting old and having limited parking, Dr Dalli decided it was time for a change.
"We needed a new clinic for a long time," she said. "I contacted Redbank to ask them about one of the big blocks of land and they said they were planning to put a vet here anyway.
"They didn't have anyone booked for it yet, so that started the conversation with the Redbank people.
"It took about three years of planning and we moved in here January 3 this year."
The new facility is located at the Redbank Village Centre, 61 Yobarnie Avenue, North Richmond and was built specifically as a veterinary clinic.
It has six consult rooms, a radiology room, a CT scan room, an endoscopy and ultrasonography suite, dedicated theatre rooms, separate wards for dogs, cats and exotics, state-of-the-art, in-house testing equipment, a large reception and waiting room, ample space to treat all animals and plenty of parking.
Dr Dalli and the hospital's practice manager, Laura Northover, said their clients had loved the change.
"We've had a huge response to how nice it is in Redbank, how nice the new clinic is ... much more room and we actually have a parking area," said Dr Dalli. "That's probably been the biggest thing because the other one had no parking."
Dr Dalli said with the move, came an increase in demand for services, which was challenging.
"It has been a bit difficult because there's a vet shortage in Australia, which has made it pretty hard," said Dr Dalli.
"Staffing is probably one of the biggest challenges ... trying to get experienced vets is really hard.
"So I get sort of stuck doing a lot of the really difficult cases myself, especially surgical ones because I'm the only one that can do them. I train the younger vets, but it takes a long time to get to that experience level."
However the staff at the hospital all get along and are "good friends" said Dr Dalli and Ms Northover.
They currently have 10 veterinarians on staff (five full-time, five part-time), including Dr Hedberg - who still works two-days a week.
"We have clients from all over. People from the Central Coast, down to Wollongong, even interstate, people from the city ... so it makes our sort of clientele base quite large, as well as the people in the surrounding community," said Dr Dalli.
North Richmond Vet Hospital will be hosting an Open Day on Sunday, July 23, welcoming the community in to check out the facility.
They will showcase what the practice does and the services it can provide.
