Encouraging all men to care for their health

When Nathan Laboyrie recently went for a check up with his doctor, he was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate ... now the 49-year-old has walked the 'Willy to Billy' trail for Men's Health Week (June 12-18).
The Colo resident has one very important message to share: when it comes to health, age doesn't matter.
He wants to encourage all men and boys to take care of their health.
"I've been talking to my mates saying 'it doesn't matter how minor it is, go get it checked out', or at least book in once a year just to get a general health check for us guys, because guys don't do it," he said.
On Saturday, June 17, Mr Laboyrie walked from Mount Wilson to Bilpin Hall as part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's (PCFA) fundraising initiative, Perfect Match.
They encouraged supporters to get sponsored to walk 22km last week, in recognition of the fact an Australian man is diagnosed with prostate cancer every 22 minutes.
Mr Laboyrie - who enjoys setting physical challenges for himself - was joined by his friend, Ryan Darlington, on the walk, and thanked his wife and family for their ongoing support.
He has already surpassed his goal of $500, with $2015 raised at time of publication, and hopes to raise even more.
With around 230 men in the Hawkesbury region diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, Mr Laboyrie's aim is to help more local men gain access to clinical trials and new medicines.
"On average, 15 per cent of Australian men are diagnosed once the disease has spread outside the prostate, which means clinical trials are key to saving lives," he said.
To donate to Nathan Laboyrie's walk visit tinyurl.com/bdememdn.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
