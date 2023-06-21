Hawkesbury Gazette
Mad Hatters fund raising day at Richmond Golf Club

June 21 2023 - 4:30pm
The Mad Hatters will host a charity gold day at Richmond Golf Club in August.
A golf day at Richmond Golf Club has been organised Mad Hatters as a "Fun Raiser" in the lead up to their run in the Camp Quality Escarpade drive from Lismore to Narabri in October.

