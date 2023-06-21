Mad Hatters fund raising day at Richmond Golf Club

A golf day at Richmond Golf Club has been organised Mad Hatters as a "Fun Raiser" in the lead up to their run in the Camp Quality Escarpade drive from Lismore to Narabri in October.
The golf will take place on Tuesday, August 15.
It will run as a four ball Ambrose event, open to GA handicapped and non handicapped players, with non handicapped players given handicaps for the day - 18 for men and 25 for women.
Player admission includes, breakfast, lunch and 18 holes. The first 18 teams to register will each have two carts assigned to them.
The day will start with a 7.30am check-in and breakfast.
Hole sponsors and player registrations are now open. Register online at tinyurl.com/mrxjjz96. Entries close on August 4.
Contact Colin on 0468 381 269 or Jason on 0414 473 369.
