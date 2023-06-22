School holiday fun at Hawkesbury's library, gallery and museum

Movies at the Library - Tuesday, July 4, 2pm to 3.30pm, free. Watch a new release DVD in a relaxed setting.

Escape Room - Thursday, July 6, 2pm to 3pm, $5, ages 10+. Race against the clock to solve the clues and find the key to unlock the treasure chest.

Board Game Challenge - Friday, July 7, 10am to noon, free, ages 5+. Challenge your friends to a board game competition.

Six Bricks - Monday, July 10, 10.30am to 11.30am, $5, ages 5-12. Workshop to help budding authors gain confidence in their skills and creative process.

Movies at the Library - Tuesday, July 11, 2pm to 3.30pm, free.