School holiday fun at Hawkesbury's library, gallery and museum

Hawkesbury Library, Gallery and Museum will host a number of special activities for school-aged children during the coming school holidays.
Children under the age of ten must be accompanied by an adult.
Bookings are required for some events and some incur a small fee.
The program is as follows:
Hawkesbury Library Service: all workshops will be held at Hawkesbury Central Library, ground floor, Deerubin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor. Bookings essential via Eventbrite (hawkesburylibrary.eventbrite.com) or by calling 4560 4460.
Hawkesbury Regional Gallery: all workshops will be held at the gallery, first floor, Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor. Bookings essential via Eventbrite (hawkesburygallery.eventbrite.com) or by calling 4560 4441.
Hawkesbury Regional Museum: activities will be held at the museum, 8 Baker Street, Windsor. Bookings essential via Eventbrite (hawkesburymuseum.eventbrite.com) or by calling 4560 4655.
