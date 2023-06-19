Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: A Hidden Valley, a Myth and Grand Plans

By Deborah Hallam, National Trust Hawkesbury Branch
June 19 2023 - 12:30pm
Sandstone structure in the Burralow Swamp area. The mystery of this cellar has never been solved. Image by Deborah Hallam.
Tucked away between the tiny Hawkesbury settlements of Bowen Mountain, Kurrajong Heights and Bilpin lies the small valley of Burralow. Currently a basic camping and picnic area and part of Blue Mountains National Park it bears a unique history of settlement, wealth and ambition.

