Hawkesbury History: A Hidden Valley, a Myth and Grand Plans

Tucked away between the tiny Hawkesbury settlements of Bowen Mountain, Kurrajong Heights and Bilpin lies the small valley of Burralow. Currently a basic camping and picnic area and part of Blue Mountains National Park it bears a unique history of settlement, wealth and ambition.
When George Caley led the first expedition into the valley in November 1804, he departed from Yarramundi heading up the Grose River for the Carmarthen Hills around Mount Banks and Mount Tomah. After spending a night near Kurrajong Heights, the expedition descended to Burralow Swamp where a run-away campfire caused what may have been the first European lit bushfire in the Blue Mountains.
Fast forward to 1834 when George Meare Countess Bowen after a failed farming and timber getting venture at Berambing, took up a 100-acre grant on Burralow Creek intending it for a sawmill. As with many of Bowen's grandiose ideas, it was totally impractical and today the site is steep and heavily timbered, virtually inaccessible within the National Park.
Shortly after this failure, Bowen removed to Berrima and then headed to the Old Country (England) before returning to Richmond in 1847 and in 1848 purchasing 303 acres at Burralow Swamp.
On this more practical land Bowen commenced work but was later abandoned. The farm ruins were described in The Windsor and Richmond Gazette on the 23 March 1931.
"Further up the valley I noticed a lot of old trenches had been dug and we were told that a hundred or more years ago the valley was given as a grant to one of the Bowen family and had been cleared and made ready for rice growing: but the idea was never carried into effect. We were told that the whole of this work was carried out under the convict system. Eventually, I believe dairying was carried on instead."
On the site there was an old stone cellar and the remains of other buildings. The cellar is the most obvious remnant today. Lack of evidence suggests that the rice story, along with the local tale that the cellar was used to house convicts is an urban myth. Private assignment of convicts ceased in NSW in 1841.
Moving on again, in 1854, Bowen advertised for sale four Lots, including a large Mount Tomah grant, which along with the 100-acre sawmill site and a 40-acre lot on Bowen Mountain was unimproved. Burralow contained unfinished embankments and irrigation channels and a farm house destroyed by fire. There was, however, fencing, a good hut and a large granary with extensive pigsties below.
Bowen's grandiose plan for Burralow and the adjoining areas is described in his sale advertisement.
"The best line for any kind of road from Sydney to Bathurst, but especially a tramway is via Richmond through a gap in the Talburaghah ridge, near the south Kurrajong across Burralow Swamp ..."
"About 200 pounds was expended by the present proprietor in the construction of a road to connect the last three properties with each other and the mill-ford of the Hawkesbury to Richmond by Yallamundi."
You can follow Bowens Road today but you do have to walk from Bowen Mountain.
