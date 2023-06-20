Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Nominate a mate for a Hawkesbury Aus Day award

June 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Hawkesbury Citizen of the Year Diane Russell (centre) with Australia Day Australia day ambassador Greg Donovan and Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.
2023 Hawkesbury Citizen of the Year Diane Russell (centre) with Australia Day Australia day ambassador Greg Donovan and Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.

It may be a while away but Hawkesbury Council is already on the lookout for locals worthy of recognition in the 2024 Hawkesbury Australia Day Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.