Nominate a mate for a Hawkesbury Aus Day award

It may be a while away but Hawkesbury Council is already on the lookout for locals worthy of recognition in the 2024 Hawkesbury Australia Day Awards.
Nominations are now open in all categories and close on Sunday, September 24.
The council is calling on residents to nominate the individuals, community groups and organisations that offer so much to the region.
Nominations can be lodged at the Hawkesbury Council website (hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au) in the following categories: citizen of the year; young citizen of the year; local hero award; volunteer of the year; sportsperson of the year; junior sportsperson of the year; all abilities sportsperson of the year; community arts award; cultural heritage award; environmental award; community organisation of the year; and commemorative plaque.
Winners will be named on Friday, January 26, 2024 at a special presentation. Nominees, nominators and their guests will be invited to attend the ceremony.
Visit tinyurl.com/ycx46rnm for more details of to nominate.
