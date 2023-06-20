New CEO of The College at WSU starts in July

Western Sydney University will welcome policy, strategy and operational specialist Glenn Campbell to the role of The College CEO on July 3.
Mr Campbell is no stranger to senior management, and brings with him a wealth of experience in the higher education sector along with a diverse leadership career.
For the past five years, he has been executive director and CEO of Deakin Co., where he led the organisation through the COVID pandemic challenges to subsequently development significant growth in new markets.
Prior to this he held senior leadership roles at the Australia and New Zealand School of Government, Barwon Water and the Department of Sustainability and Environment.
Mr Campbell said he was excited to be joining The College.
"I'm excited to join Western Sydney University and look forward to leading The College through its next phase of innovation and growth," he said. "I'm impressed with the advances and transformation already under way at the University."
Professor Clare Pollock, senior deputy vice-chancellor and provost, said she looked forward to welcoming Mr Campbell.
"The College is our leading pathway provider for domestic and international students," she said. "We are incredibly proud of its transformative role in opening up higher education opportunities for students who might not have had the opportunity to go to university - particularly those from diverse backgrounds.
"No doubt Glenn's knowledge and experience of the sector will be invaluable as he leads the College through this next exciting chapter in its development."
Professor Pollock thanked Dr Anthony Mitri for for serving as acting CEO of The College over the past year.
