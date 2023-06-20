Hawkesbury Gazette
New CEO of The College at WSU starts in July

June 20 2023 - 12:30pm
Image of the WSU Parramatta Campus. Picture by Geoff Jones
Image of the WSU Parramatta Campus. Picture by Geoff Jones

Western Sydney University will welcome policy, strategy and operational specialist Glenn Campbell to the role of The College CEO on July 3.

