Quiet time guaranteed at Service NSW Centre Richmond

For one hour every week, a visit to Richmond's Service NSW Centre will be a little less stressful for folk who are sensitive to light or are overstimulated by sound.
Every Wednesday from 10am to 11am will now be decaled Quiet Hour.
It follows a trial at centres last year.
"The trial was very successful and 97 per cent of people surveyed found it a positive experience," said Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.
"It's wonderful that a permanent Quiet Hour is now being rolled out to 107 Service Centres across NSW."
Ms Preston said that those with sensitivities can now complete their Service NSW transactions in a more comfortable and safer environment.
During Quiet Hour the volume of music and ticket announcements is reduced, lighting is dimmed and customers are asked to minimise conversations and put their mobile phones on silent mode.
Ms Preston said staff would also complete disability awareness training to help provide customers living with disability and their carers extra support during each visit.
"I couldn't be prouder of our Service NSW staff annd the world class customer service their provide to everyone in our community," she said.
"Introducing a Quiet Hour is a small step forward, but for Service NSW customers living with disability it is a big steps towards creating a supportive and inclusive environment."
Service NSW is located at shop 5/173 Windsor Street, Richmond.
