Quiet time guaranteed at Service NSW Centre Richmond

June 20 2023 - 8:30am
Hawkesbury MP Robyne Preston at the Richmond Service NSW Centre.
For one hour every week, a visit to Richmond's Service NSW Centre will be a little less stressful for folk who are sensitive to light or are overstimulated by sound.

