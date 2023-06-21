Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Students learn about life on and off the field on south coast rugby tour

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 22 2023 - 9:40am, first published June 21 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Arndell Anglican College embarked on an exciting rugby tour of the NSW South Coast earlier this month and learned a few lessons of life along the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.