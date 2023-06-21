Students from Arndell Anglican College embarked on an exciting rugby tour of the NSW South Coast earlier this month and learned a few lessons of life along the way.
The three day camp (June 7-9) saw the Under 15's Boys, Open Boys (Crusaders), and Girl's 7s team (Fillies), travel down to play matches against Shellharbour Anglican College, Chevalier College and Nowra Anglican College.
Between the matches, one day was dedicated to player and professional development, encompassing four sessions focused on various aspects of the game.
These included field sessions, taping and recovery, mental preparation, and personal skills centred on integrity and respect.
Though rugby was the primary focus of the trip, giving the students and chance to pick up a few new life pointers was also an objective.
"There's so much you can learn from sport in terms of the values and character traits that will serve you well in life, and that go well beyond the sports field," said Arndell Anglican College's Head of PDHPE/Sport, Peter Gordon.
"What we try and do is help them see the connection. Learning things like respect for yourself and respect for others, it works on the sporting field, it works in the workplace, it works with your family, it works in your relationships.
"We've done a whole range of different things and we hope that they're seeing it beyond just playing the game of rugby. That they're actually learning things they can take away with them, to take into the workplace, take into their lives, well beyond their time at Arndell."
The tour kicked off on Wednesday, June 7 with the Fillies and Under 15's taking on Shellharbour, getting the opportunity to develop their skills and gain valuable experience in showing resilience and working together.
Day one was rounded out with a trip over to Chevalier for the Crusaders to get on the field to showcase their skill, discipline and focus.
Following the development sessions on Thursday, all three sides played against Nowra at Shoalhaven Rugby Park on Friday, June 9.
The Fillies played two 20-minute games against a strong and experienced opposition, once again getting the chance to develop their skills and rugby knowledge.
The Under 15's played a brilliant game, effectively executing their structure and working together, in a confidence boosting performance.
While the Crusaders faced a challenge in a thrilling 10-a-side match, that took the players out of their comfort-zone and highlighted areas for improvement and growth.
Arndell has been running the rugby tour for three-years now and find each trip to be a success for the students, both on and off the field.
Mr Gordon said the students enjoy going on the tour and being a part of not just the games, but the development sessions as well.
"We've really seen kids engage in the process of being a part of something like our rugby program, which is why we do place importance of getting this tour happening each year," he said.
"We know school can be a challenge for some kids and academically they may not be as strong as others, so it's just an opportunity where they can find an area where they can excel.
"And in the process of doing that, [we can] help them to perhaps see beyond just what happens at school. Things that they can take with them for life, and really grow and develop as a result of being a part of the tour and being a part of the team."
