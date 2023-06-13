Hawkesbury Gazette
Group of young dancers have been selected to study overseas

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
June 14 2023 - 8:30am
A group of talented students from The Ballet School Australia (TBSA) in Windsor have been accepted into exclusive intensive summer programs in Canada and America.

