A group of talented students from The Ballet School Australia (TBSA) in Windsor have been accepted into exclusive intensive summer programs in Canada and America.
Maisie Rose Miles, 11, Sarai Ades, 12, and Mya Wu, 15, from the Level Three Advanced Training Group, and Charles Miles, 13, Indigo Jakeman, 14, and Mikaela Shedden, 15, from Level Four, have been accepted to the three-week Alberta Ballet Summer Intensive in July.
Ms Shedden has also been accepted to the Houston Ballet Summer Intensive, which will run for six-weeks, starting just before the Alberta program.
This is a huge honour for both the students and the school, who are now preparing for the long sojourn overseas.
Located on Bridge Street, Windsor, the TBSA moved from Castle Hill in 2021. The school teaches "purely ballet" - the Vaganova technique and training system - though does teach contemporary, lyrical and other forms.
TBSA principal, Noeleyne Wilson said it has been amazing working at Windsor despite it taking a while to fully set up and get the dancers back in the studio, due to the relocation, COVID-19 and floods.
With the challenges the school faced and the kids sometimes having to do classes through Zoom, Ms Wilson said it was an amazing achievement to be accepted to the programs, and that it was a bit of a shock.
"I was sending them to auditions to start getting a feel of who liked them and get them back into the audition routine," she said. "So when they were coming back with positive results, I was like, 'oh my god'.
"I think they're all pretty thrilled with getting through.
"I'm extremely proud of them and extremely excited for what's coming up. A little bit nerve wracking, but otherwise good.
"They do a lot of training. All students that are in the Advanced Training Group, do about 30 to 40 hours a week of training outside their schooling. So it's a pretty big commitment from them."
Ms Shedden said she too wasn't expecting to be accepted to the Houston Intensive, but was excited to get started.
"It's very soon, so I'm mainly excited to meet all the girls and go into the dorms," she said. "I think that I'll get a lot out of it just because it's very intense, but I think it'll be a lot of fun."
Ms Jakeman said the group were preparing for the trip with extra training.
"It's a new opportunity to be able to go overseas to do more training over there, and to experience what the other teachers in other countries are like," she said.
Ms Wu is looking forward to having two weeks of uninterrupted training.
"I'm really excited to see how ballet in other countries is compared to Australia and also dancing in a more professional environment will also be very interesting," she said.
Ms Wilson said TBSA had a big concentration on physical training to ensure each individual student was prepared for high level dancing.
"We've got a very strong stretch and strength conditioning program that [the students] do every day, to make sure that their bodies are really safe," she said.
But it isn't just the physical aspect TBSA concentrates on, the school also has a focus on preparing the students mentally for what will come with dancing professionally, especially as they start at such a young age.
Ms Wilson has seen some students achieve great success across the world, working in Musical theatre, Cirque du Soleil, the Australian Ballet and the Royal Swedish Ballet.
"But it's really exciting now to see this new batch of children come through," she said.
"You need to train them for a long time to really get that standard happening and COVID really did put a hiccup in everything, as hard as they worked.
"What we do is try and encourage the kids to not stay here forever, but to achieve their goals and get them to the next level of their training that they need."
