Men encouraged to build healthy habits during Men's Health Week

It's Men's Health Week and this year the theme is building healthy habits by identifying small changes that can benefit men's and boys' health and wellbeing.
Running from Monday, June 12 to Sunday, June 18, the week is designed to encourage discussion about improving the physical, emotional and mental health of men and boys.
NSW Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said, everyone has a role to play in encouraging others towards good health.
"A big part of that is around shared experiences like going for walks together, playing sport or even sharing healthy meals together," she said.
"Keeping healthy is important to promote a positive environment with your children and can have a huge impact."
Men's Health Week also highlights the importance of supporting boys and young men at schools and universities, through sport, drama, careers advice, facilities and services, which will provide additional opportunities for good health behaviour.
"Schools and universities offer wraparound services to provide a platform where students can express themselves to teachers, giving them the confidence to be physically active and to help them build up a resilience by focusing on their strengths rather than self-doubt," she said.
Men's Health Week encourages and reminds men and boys to stay fit and healthy, this can be through engaging with health services, regular health assessments, blood pressure tests and connecting with GPs.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
