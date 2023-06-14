Wanderlust festival brings spirit to Hawkesbury Showground

Wanderlust - Festival of Spirit will be held at Hawkesbury Showground on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.
It is a lifestyle event dedicated to showcasing wellbeing, mindfulness, spiritual and healing products and services.
Discover Boho-style jewellery, homewares, art, crystals and more and visit a gathering of unique hand-picked vendors. There will also be psychic readers, reiki and health and wellness information available.
Visitors will learn how to take care of their mind, body and spirit.
The event is open from noon to 7pm on Saturday and then from 10am to 3pm on Sunday and will be located within the Philip Charley Pavilion.
For more details visit tinyurl.com/4vcnpujm.
Hawkesbury Showground is located in Racecourse Road, Clarendon.
