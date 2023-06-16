Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Robertson Brothers offer a variety feast at Windsor RSL

June 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Robertson Brothers will be at Windsor RSL on June 23.
The Robertson Brothers will be at Windsor RSL on June 23.

Following their sold out national tour of 2022, The Robertson Brothers are back on the road with their new show, which again pays tribute to the uplifting variety musical greats of the 1960s in the style of a variety television show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.