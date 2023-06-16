Robertson Brothers offer a variety feast at Windsor RSL

Following their sold out national tour of 2022, The Robertson Brothers are back on the road with their new show, which again pays tribute to the uplifting variety musical greats of the 1960s in the style of a variety television show.
The boys will be at Windsor RSL on June 23, taking to the stage from 8pm.
Geoff and Ben Robertson serve as hosts for the evening and run through renditions of tracks from the likes of The Bee Gees, Simon & Garfunkel, Cliff Richard and the Shadows, The Everly Brothers, and The Seekers.
Joining the brothers on stage will be multi-talented singer Simon Brook McLachlan, who was an original cast member with Jersey Boys. As well as offering his take on Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tracks, he will also pay tribute to Neil Sedaka and Sir Cliff Richard.
his year's show will also include internationally acclaimed Roy Orbison tribute artist Dean Bourne, who will perform hits from the Big O.
The show is for those aged 18 and over.
Bookings: call reception on 4587 6900.
Windsor RSL is located in Argyle Street, Windsor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.