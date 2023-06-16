Macquarie Matters: Improving animal welfare

For the last 7 years, one of the issues that has generated the most email traffic to my office from around the Hawkesbury, that is not a specific local issue, has been the live sheep trade.
When horrific heat deaths and maltreatment has been exposed, it's understandable that the majority of the emails have pleaded for the government to do more to prevent animal cruelty.
We took a commitment to the last election - and the one before - to phase out live sheep exports, and last month in Parliament, legislation passed through the lower house to improve the animal welfare rules.
Prioritising animal welfare just makes sense: the industry acknowledges it, the community knows it and our trading partners expect it.
Our improvements expand the role of the Inspector-General of Live Animal Exports to include additional animal welfare-related objectives. One of the first things that will happen, when the legislation passes the Senate, is a review of the effectiveness of the things livestock export officials do, to identify any gaps that are affecting animal welfare.
The package of changes will increase the oversight, accountability and transparency for exported livestock, part of our commitment to a science-based approach to animal welfare.
The Albanese Government is taking a leadership role, as government should, and work is underway to consult with the agricultural sector on the timeline for phasing out the live sheep trade. It will not end in this term of Parliament, because we want to allow time for individuals and businesses to adapt and prepare for that transition.
This provides the space to look at what opportunities open up in terms of expanding domestic processing and increasing sheep meat export overall. I think that is appropriate, but in the meantime, I'm pleased to see higher standards and greater transparency of this sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.