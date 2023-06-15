From the Mayor's Desk: B Kinder Day

June 22 marks the annual "B Kinder Day", an initiative created by Danny Mayson-Kinder and her family after the tragic loss of their beautiful 12-year-old Billie at Pitt Town in 2016.
You can find their story here: https://www.bkinderfoundation.org/what-we-do/about-us/what-we-do-our-story-our-vision
The passing of such a talented, generous and kind soul - who was exceptionally gifted at horse riding, drawing and poetry - meant that her mum Danny, father David and sister Charlie, have spent the years since honouring Billie's memory through the 'B Kinder Foundation'.
The idea is simple - B Kinder!
To spread this message, Danny has turned Billie's creative works and inspiring words into wonderful books titled 'hope', which are purchased by schools across the world for their students to read about kindness and complete accompanying activities.
Danny has produced several versions for different age groups, firmly believing that prevention and early intervention to promote kindness is key.
On June 22, students also spend time writing a card to someone they love and then post it to them as an act of kindness. The cover of the various cards are all artworks that Billie had designed.
In addition to schools participating, businesses can also join in.
B Kinder packs can be purchased for $45, with all proceeds raised going to causes that combat childhood bullying, mental health and suicide.
From such a devastating tragedy, the work of the B Kinder Foundation is a credit to Billie's family, ensuring her legacy of kindness forever lives on.
To find out more, you can purchase a pack here: https://flyhighbillie.myshopify.com/collections/b-kinder-day/products/b-kinder-day-pack
