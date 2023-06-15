Hawkesbury Gazette
From the Mayor's Desk: B Kinder Day

By Hawkesbury Mayor, Cr Sarah McMahon
June 15 2023 - 12:30pm
The Kinder family with young Billie on the right.
June 22 marks the annual "B Kinder Day", an initiative created by Danny Mayson-Kinder and her family after the tragic loss of their beautiful 12-year-old Billie at Pitt Town in 2016.

