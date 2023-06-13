Hawkesbury Gazette
Tips to help preserve your family history

June 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Gay Hendriksen.
Colo Shire Family History Group will next meet on Saturday, June 17, from 10am in the Tebbutt Room, Hawkesbury Library (Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor).

