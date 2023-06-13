Tips to help preserve your family history

Colo Shire Family History Group will next meet on Saturday, June 17, from 10am in the Tebbutt Room, Hawkesbury Library (Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor).
Guests presenter will be Gay Hendriksen a project manager, curator and writer in the museum industry for more than 25 years.
She will offer group members and visitors tips on preserving the history found within their homes, inlcuding old family photographs, papers and other memorabilia.
Advice on scanning, organising and preserving these irreplaceable docuements will be shared.
Ms Hendriksen is co-founder of The Rowen Tree Heritage and Cultural Services.
To attend the meeting RSVP to Neil Renaud via email at nrenaud@bigpond.com or call 0423 157 089.
A small attendance charge of $5 for members and $7 for guests is payable on the day. Morning tea will be served after the presentation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.