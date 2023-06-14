Slalom canoeist/kayaker Jessica Fox has started this year's international racing season with a bang, winning double gold in the World Cup event in Prague after winning the canoe race in the first fixture.
The former Blaxland High School student took out the C1 slalom (canoe) World Cup race in Augsburg, Germany, at the beginning of the month.
Then over the weekend, she claimed both the C1 and K1 (kayak) races in the Prague event.
Fox was penalised two seconds for a gate touch and hit the wall at the bottom of the C1 race but still won the gold.
Her canoe win came on Sunday, her 29th birthday.
"A special weekend in Prague," Fox posted on her Facebook page.
The third World Cup event will be help in Tacen, Slovenia, starting tomorrow, with a lengthy break before the fourth event in Le Seu, Spain. The season finishes with the final in France in October 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.