Hawkesbury History: What is in a name? Inn, Arms or Hotel!

Australia's drinking culture was transplanted from England and Ireland. Inns in Britain at that time were purpose built to accommodate travellers.
On January 12, 1811, Governor Lachlan Macquarie recorded in his journal that he "gave Mr (Richard) Fitzgerald a large allotment in the square on the express condition of his building immediately thereon a handsome commodious inn of brick or stone and to be at least two stories high".
The inn would be known as the Macquarie Arms situated in George Street, Windsor on the corner of Thompson Square.
On February 24 that year, four licences were issued by Macquarie to brewers to make and distribute beer: Absolom West and Thomas Rushton in Sydney, James Squires at Kissing Point and Henry Kable at Windsor.
It was not until four years later on July 15, 1815, the Sydney Gazette and NSW Advertiser carried the following public notice: "A large and commodious House having been some time since erected, and lately completed, at a very considerable expense, in the Town of Windsor, for an Inn...that the said Inn, called The Macquarie Arms and kept by Thomas Ranson, who formerly was an Innkeeper in England, will be opened for the accommodation of the Public on Monday the 31st of this present Month of July".
Richard Fitzgerald had arrived in the colony in 1791 as a convict aboard the transport 'William and Ann' and had proved his worth as a knowledgeable farmer successfully cultivating the grant made to him in 1794. In 1798 Governor Hunter appointed him superintendent of public agriculture in the areas of Toongabbie and Parramatta and he continued to impress successive governors with his dependability and activity. After the construction of the hotel, Fitzgerald and his family lived in a house next to the hotel.
The Governor opened the "new Inn at Windsor called The Macquarie Arms ... on Wednesday 26th instant when His Excellency entertained at dinner the Magistrates and other principal Gentlemen residing at Windsor and in that neighbourhood".
It appears that Governor Macquarie may have nominated his own name to this new Inn but included the word "Arms" in its title referencing the heraldic coat of arms representing royal families, towns, cities and historic guilds.
During the 1830s, the Macquarie Arms Hotel was leased to the 50th West Regiment as an Officer's Mess, as name recorded on a 1842 survey of the town. Between 1856 and the mid-1870s the building was leased as a residence to Dr Day, a local practitioner.
In 1873 the hotel reopened under the name Bushell's Royal Hotel with George Thomas Bushell taking over from Albert Cornwell. There was another hotel using the name 'Macquarie Arms' at that time. Bushell offered "high class accommodation for travellers. None but the Best Brands of Ales, Wines, and Beers supplied".
George Bushell died in April 1892 and the licence was transferred to his enterprising wife, Jane Bushell who obtained a billiard licence that year and a music permit the following year.
Jane Bushell decided to retire in 1898 and the premises was up for lease. In 1900 the licence was transferred to local photographer, J H Bloome. One of the rooms was made available for Mr F Pile the dentist who visited once a week from Sydney.
It was not until the 1960s under the management of Jack D'Emilio that the hotel reverted to its original name "The Macquarie Arms". Although there have been extensive additions to the front and side elevations of the building, much of the original cedar interior woodwork is still intact including the original staircases and colonial fanlights.
Today places that sell liquor in NSW are licensed as hotels. A hotel licence allows you to sell alcohol to the public for consumption on the premises, sell takeaway alcohol, provide entertainment and, subject to approval have gaming machines onsite. The Macquarie Arms Hotel today offers all of the features outlined above but no longer accommodates travellers but it is the oldest pub on mainland Australia.
