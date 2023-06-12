Hawkesbury History: What is in a name? Inn, Arms or Hotel!

It was not until four years later on July 15, 1815, the Sydney Gazette and NSW Advertiser carried the following public notice: "A large and commodious House having been some time since erected, and lately completed, at a very considerable expense, in the Town of Windsor, for an Inn...that the said Inn, called The Macquarie Arms and kept by Thomas Ranson, who formerly was an Innkeeper in England, will be opened for the accommodation of the Public on Monday the 31st of this present Month of July".