Hawkesbury Historical Society to host talk from author Ian Burnet

Ian Burnet, an historian, has written a book on the topic of a very famous map you would all probably have seen at some time in your lives.
It is a map drawn by Abel Tasman, a name that conjures up Australian history before Australia was even called by that name; in a time when Aboriginal people treasured this country for themselves alone, a time before English settlement, when it was Dutch explorers who were visiting the country.
The map's historical context is a truly fascinating time in history.
If you have not visited the Mitchell Library in Sydney to see the enlarged map it has on display just inside the entrance, then you should treat yourself on your next visit to Sydney.
In the meantime, Ian is to give a talk in Windsor on Saturday, June 24 to detail the map and its Dutch connections.
In presenting us a preview to his talk, Ian says: "Every visitor who passes through the vestibule of the Mitchell Library stops to admire the magnificent marble mosaic of the Tasman Map which fills the entire vestibule floor.
"This story of the first Dutch voyages to discover Australia is set against the background of the struggle of the newly formed Dutch Republic to gain its independence from the Kingdom of Spain and the struggle of the Dutch East India Company for trade supremacy in the East Indies against its Portuguese, Spanish and English rivals.
"Over a period of only forty years from 1606 to 1644 and based on sixteen separate discoveries the first map of Australia took shape. The Tasman Map shows a recognizable outline of the north, west and south coasts of Australia that was not to change for another 125 years until the British explorer James Cook charted the east coast in 1770.
"It was in 1925 and 1933 that the Mitchell Library in Sydney, Australia, acquired both the Tasman Huydecoper Journal and the Tasman Bonaparte Map. The story of how the library managed to acquire these treasures of Dutch exploration and cartography will bring new recognition to these icons of both Dutch and Australian history."
It is this fascinating story which is the subject of Ian's talk at the next Hawkesbury Historical Society's meeting at 2pm on Saturday, June 24 in the Tebbutt Room, Deerubbin Centre, George Street Windsor.
Ian has researched this topic deeply and is an entertaining speaker. Others who have heard his talk elsewhere have heaped high praise on him, so it is a talk not to be missed.
Members of the community are most welcome and you do not need to be a member to attend. The talk is free and will begin the Society's meeting.
Ian Burnet has published the story as a book and he will have it on sale should any one wish to explore the topic further.
