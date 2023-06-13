Hawkesbury Gazette
ArtExpress exhibition features works from two Hawkesbury artists

June 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Zoe Capel, Richmond High School, The usurpation (detail), 2022. Expressive form, Graphic Design.
Travelling student art exhibition, ArtExpress will return to Hawkesbury Regional Gallery on Friday, June 16.

