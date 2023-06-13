ArtExpress exhibition features works from two Hawkesbury artists

Travelling student art exhibition, ArtExpress will return to Hawkesbury Regional Gallery on Friday, June 16.
As always, it will celebrate the creative and artistic talents of students from across the state.
The exhibition includes the work of 40 students, including two from the Hawkesbury region - Zoe Capel, formerly of Richmond High School, and Maddison Garton, formerly of Arndell Anglican School.
The divcerse selection of artworks includes painting, drawing, printmaking, documented forms, photo media, ceramics, sculpture, graphic design and time-based forms.
Zoe Capel drew her inspiration from the 2022 Hawkesbury floods. Her HSC body of work was titled "The Usurpation"
"Stuck at home as the Hawkesbury area flooded, I noticed the prevalence of insects," she said. "This inspired me to represent how wild creatures, specifically insects, have been forced out of their natural environment and into urban areas.
"I have always been fascinated by insects, by something so small and delicate making such a huge impact on the world. My work expresses their hidden beauty, the fine and minute details that contribute to each insect's overall fragility.
"My installation creates contrast within the work, photographing it in red light to create a horror or nightmare effect."
Childhood experience and memory were the subject of Maddison Garton's body of work, titled "Oma's Garden".
A work in paints, it draws from her memories in her grandmother's garden.
"My work explores personal experiences and memories I accumulated throughout my childhood, specifically those formed in my Oma's garden, a place I hold dear to my heart," said Maddison.
"Her garden is a place I spent so much of my time in, whether picking irises or watering succulents with my Oma.
"Each painting represents a different plant or scene, and each connects directly to a memory or emotion experienced in the garden. In painting this work, my intent is to invite others to reminisce on memories they too hold close, just as I have done."
ArtExpress will remain on display at the gallery, located on the top floor of the Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor, until August 16.
All are welcome to attend the opening on Friday night from 6pm.
Normal gallery hours are: Monday, Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm; and Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 3pm.
