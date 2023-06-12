WSROC supports government Building Commission plan

"Good homes should last a lifetime," said WSROC president and Hawkesbury Councillor Barry Calvert.
His comment follows news that the State Government will establish a NSW Building Commission by the end of the year.
The commission, announced last month, will focus on ensuring the quality of new housing as well as delivering more supply. It will oversee regulation, licensing and oversight of the NSW building industry.
The Government will also introduce a "plain-English" Building Act to Parliament, aiming to consolidate and modernise industry legislation.
Councillor Calvert praised the initiatives and encouraged further reviews.
"The homes we build today will be in place for many decades to come," said Cr Calvert. "We want to see homes that are safe, comfortable, and healthy to live in - and that don't cost the earth to run.
"Quality homes are energy efficient, reducing energy bills and keeping us comfortable and healthy. They should also keep people safe from natural hazards, such as floods and bushfires.
"Well-designed, well-built homes emit fewer carbon emissions during construction and operation and are future-proofed - allowing for the easy adoption of new technologies, such as electric motor vehicles."
Cr Calvert said that WSROC members looked "forward to working with the NSW Government to strengthen the building industry and ensure best practice at all intersections of government".
