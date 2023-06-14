Drewy's Footy Fever - The Ashes Special: Here come the Ashes

It is a change of pace and sport from me this week because Pat Cummins and the Aussie Team are ready to fight for the Ashes in the UK. I love my cricket, like I love my footy.
I played many a game of cricket in the Hawkesbury in the 1980s and 90s. The memories of Saturday mornings at McMahons Park in Kurrajong, the Breakway at Freemans Reach or Don't Worry Oval in Windsor bring a happy smile to my face.
For those who 'don't know' "Don't Worry" Oval, it is opposite St Matthews Church and the field slopes steeply on the eastern side of the pitch. Batsmen loved that pitch!
If you are new to the Hawkesbury, there was even a cricket oval in North Richmond where the Norfolk Place houses were built as part of a new development next to Panthers.
That was a good concrete pitch and players like Ashley Priest and Jed Abed loved to hit a six into the paddock next door, which is now known as Hanna Park.
Playing for Northo, we loved beating all the local teams like Richmond, Wilberforce and especially Riverstone. But it was always in good spirit and great friendships were made. It was when the Hawkesbury was much calmer.
The ongoing summer commitments of the Tuckermans, Mitchells, Greentrees, Shepherds, Thompsons and so many other cricketing families made the Hawkesbury a better place. They also helped turn out good human beings. If you want your son or daughter to have a good team sport to play, get them into cricket.
The Australian National Team are now the World Test Champions after beating India by 209 runs at The Oval this week. If you were to have a chance at beating India anywhere, a nice green English pitch would be the perfect choice. If it was on the sub-continent it would have been a different story.
If you haven't been following, my highlight was watching 34-year-old Scotty Boland take the wicket of Virat Kohli and prove he is an international player. It was great to see.
So, congratulations to Pat Cummins and his team. It is a huge achievement and being Number One is always sweet.
They now head into the Ashes against an English side who will be much harder to beat. Pommy coach, Brendon McCullum, and captain, Ben Stokes, are going to come with their aggressive 'Bazball' style and try to shock the Aussies with a one-day cricket plan, backed up with a win-at-all-costs mentality.
The Aussies should be ready. This is what Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting did to the Poms years ago. Fast scoring rates, simple cricket and results driven. It helped that they had Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne at their disposal.
But Cummins has a couple of superstars padding up to take them on.
Steve Smith in England always scores runs and posted a hundred in the recent Indian game. Travis Head is in magnificent form hitting sixes all around the world. Nathan Lyon seems to get better with age.
We will have a bowling attack of Cummins, Starc, Hazelwood, Boland and Lyon which will give a strong foundation for victory if the batters get some runs.
Out of respect to David Warner, I hope he can go into retirement with a successful series. Love him or hate him, he has won many games for the Aussies in all formats for over a decade. He doesn't need to get big hundreds, but a good score here and there would be good to see.
I am predicting a 3-1 series win to the Aussies with Steve Smith the top run scorer. I hope the rain stays away.
I won't forget my footy tips as I am back and picking them well.
It is a modified round because of Origin and I am pretty confident the five winners will be the Panthers, Knights, Eels, Storm and Sharks.
