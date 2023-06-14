Hawkesbury Gazette
Helping young people navigate a digital world at Bede Polding College

By Finn Coleman
Updated June 15 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
Dr Kristy Goodwin presenting her 'Raising Screenagers' talk with parents at Bede Polding College. Picture supplied.
Dr Kristy Goodwin presenting her 'Raising Screenagers' talk with parents at Bede Polding College. Picture supplied.

Dr Kristy Goodwin visited Bede Polding College (BPC) last week to speak with parents and teachers about adolescent physical health, mental wellbeing and online learning.

