Dr Kristy Goodwin visited Bede Polding College (BPC) last week to speak with parents and teachers about adolescent physical health, mental wellbeing and online learning.
Wednesday's presentation was an initiative of the BPC Connect committee.
Dr Goodwin is a digital wellbeing researcher, author and speaker. Her studies and talks focus on how technology is impacting our brains and bodies.
It was an open community event, with parents from BPC, its local feeder schools, the Catholic Schools Parramatta Diocese and the Hawkesbury community all welcome to attend.
Dr Goodwin's first spoke with around 80 BPC members in the afternoon.
"I spoke to the staff initially all about their digital well being, how their digital habits are impacting on their physical health, their mental health and their performance and productivity," said Dr Goodwin. "And also shed some light on how students digital habits are shaping their well being and learning.
"It's equipping them with skills and strategies to better utilise the digital technologies that are now an integral part of their professional and personal lives.
"They work very closely with adolescents and they're seeing some of the dire ramifications when young people are spending excessive time on their digital devices, or using them in inappropriate ways. It's giving them a deeper better understanding [of that] ... the neuro-scientific understanding."
Dr Goodwin then hosted a second session for around 70 parents and caregivers. The 'Raising Screenagers' talk focused on the impact of screens on adolescents and how parents could navigate the technological realm with their children.
"It's giving them research based information, but also really realistic advice," she said. "I often say this generation of parents are the very first generation of parents who are raising young people in a world that's completely saturated with screens.
"So parents are looking for guidance, and advice, but a lot of parents don't understand the technologies that the young people are using and immersed in."
Dr Goodwin said it was not a message of anti-tech, digital detox or phone ban.
"I shared brain based strategies ... about how we can use technology, but do so in a way that's congruent with how we're designed as humans, which I call our Human Operating System," she said.
"The two pronged approach, I think, works really well because it's giving both stakeholders a better understanding of what they can do to support young people.
"Without saying 'ban the technology' ... it doesn't work. Cutting kids off from technology is not a long term viable strategy.
"So instead, it's about empowering those people that work and care for young people with the understandings of how they can support them and develop healthy and helpful digital habits."
BPC principal, Mark Compton, said Dr Goodwin spoke about how parents and staff need to copilot the "technological plane".
"We need to have a real handle on understanding what young people are exposed to and what they're accessing online," he said.
"The presentation was equally beneficial for us and our own use of technology, but then also looking at how we co-pilot with young people to help them navigate what is coming at them ostensibly 24/7."
The evening workshop was filmed and will be shared online by Bede Polding College this week.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
