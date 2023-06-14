A few legends turned out at Windsor Leagues Club on Friday, June 2, for a Sportsman's Lunch that was raising funds for the local charity RuffTRACK and junior rugby league club.
It was "a real coming together of the Hawkesbury community to support young people", said RuffTRACK co-founder and program manager, 'Farmer' Dave Graham.
The lunch featured special guest speakers, former NRL players Nathan Hindmarsh, Bryan Fletcher, Col Murphy, and Hawkesbury's own Brad Drew, along with current player Troy Dargin.
Led by MC Anthony Maroon, they all shared stories of their careers and keeping the crowd entertained.
"Hindy is a very good friend of RuffTRACK," said Mr Graham. "He's been out to our graduation ceremonies, he's brought the NSW Blues team out to rough track to inspire our young people and definitely he's a big part of our RuffTRACK story."
"[They] told some great yarns, that I think a lot of people had never heard before or knew of, and gave us some real insights into their 20 years of being involved in professional sports. And definitely gave a few laughs to a packed out crowd."
Mr Drew said it was always great to support local sporting clubs and charity groups.
"It was great to be able to share with the audience my journey as a professional sports person, along with what it was like growing up in the area," he said.
"There were plenty of familiar faces who I had not seen in a number of years.
"Thank you Windsor Wolves for giving me the privilege to be a guest speaker."
The event included an auction and raffle, with items including a plasma cut emu made by the RuffTRACK kids.
"We had all of the Friday crew there and the kids held it up," said Mr Graham. "We usually sell those plasma cut emus for around $170, and it went for $500."
The RuffTRACK kids received a standing ovation as Mr Graham shared some of their stories.
"We really do secure our future as a community when we applaud our kids rather than detracting them or pointing the finger and saying someone's got to do something about that in the Hawkesbury. We are doing something about that."
The event was a great success, supported by many local businesses and people, including Hawkesbury City Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon and Macquarie MP Susan Templeman.
Mr Graham was proud of the support the community showed.
"It takes a village to raise our kids and there is no community more supportive than the Hawkesbury community when it comes to making sure our kids get the best leg up in life," he said.
