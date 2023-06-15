Busways' Western Sydney electric bus fleet expands

Australian bus operator Busways has expanded its electric bus fleet in Western Sydney, adding six new zero emissions buses (ZEBs).
Busways purchased the first 12 Custom Denning Elements, made in St Mary's, back in 2021 and invested heavily in electric charging infrastructure at its Penrith depot over the last two years.
Managing Director of Busways, Byron Rowe, said the addition of six new Yutong E12 electric buses to the Busways fleet in Penrith continues the journey to decrease carbon emissions.
"These new ZEBs are part of our plan to increase sustainable outcomes for local communities and contribute to NSW's objectives of cutting emissions by 70 per cent by 2035," he said.
"One electric bus saves up to 34 tonnes of local CO2 emissions per annum - with 18 buses, each year we are preventing 620 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere in Western Sydney, compared to electric buses.
"We're continuing plans for electric bus rollouts to deliver positive outcomes for our local communities."
Chief Operating Officer Chris Wolf said Busways will continue to work closely with a range of manufacturers as electric vehicles are constantly evolving.
Busways' has already trained 80 Penrith drivers and seven mechanics on the new vehicles with more currently undergoing training.
All of the Yutong electric buses are to start service by the end of June in the Western Sydney region.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
