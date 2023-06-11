Tennyson resident awarded King's Birthday honours

Tennyson resident Miriam Knee has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to cricket.
The 85-year-old, who hails from Ringwood, Victoria, is a former international test cricketer.
Mrs Knee had a successful playing career, with eight Test Matches from 1961-1972 (one as captain in 1972) - totalling 319 runs and 35 wickets - and six Australian One Day International appearances in 1973 - scoring 86 runs and taking eight wickets.
She is also a former selector for Cricket Australia.
Ms Knee played her entire domestic career for Victoria from 1959-1974, before going onto being a selector for the state, and was later awarded a Life Membership by Cricket Victoria.
Upon moving to New South Wales, Ms Knee became a selector and coach for Cricket NSW.
She was also awarded the Centenary Medal in 2000.
Mrs Knee was one of the 1191 Australians to receive an honour in the King's Birthday list.
