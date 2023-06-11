Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Tennyson resident awarded King's Birthday honours

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennyson resident awarded King's Birthday honours
Tennyson resident awarded King's Birthday honours

Tennyson resident Miriam Knee has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.