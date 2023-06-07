Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Crafty Corner - Local brewers a hit at the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:46pm, first published June 7 2023 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bringing together the best breweries from Australia and New Zealand, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) celebrates craft beer in the biggest way possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.