Crafty Corner - Local brewers a hit at the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular

Bringing together the best breweries from Australia and New Zealand, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) celebrates craft beer in the biggest way possible.
This year's event began with the inaugural International Brewers Collective Sydney on Thursday night, June 1.
More than 60 of the countries' top brewers were represented at the dinner, as industry members and fans the opportunity to hear from popular international brewers - Sierra Nevada (USA) and Cloudwater (UK).
The festival officially kicked off on June 2, with hundreds of craft beer fans and some of the biggest names in craft brewing getting down to the International Convention Centre.
One of the main attractions of GABS are the specially brewed festival beers, which give brewers a chance to test their limits and create unique and amazing one-off brews.
From Good Land's Bananarama Pina Colada to Bright Brewery's Drinkin' Donuts' Imperial Jam Donut Golden Ale, there were plenty of weird and wacky beers flowing.
Some of my highlights were Atomic's VOVO Whip - a raspberry coconut sour with a coconut meringue - and Blackman's Brewery's Red Frog raspberry dark lager.
One of the most interesting beers was Frexi Brewing's Pizza Beer - a gose (sour) that surprisingly tasted just as advertised; tomato, oregano, basil, salt. Though you wouldn't have had a lot, it was strangely tasty.
Willy Wonka inspired festival beers from Wayward Brewing Co - Violet Beauregarde's Blueberry Marshmallow Lactose Sour Ale - and Batch Brewing Co - Augustus Gloop's Choc Fudge Peanut Brittle Stout - were each nice in their own regard, but when mixed (as recommended) they made a brilliant drink.
As expected Mountain Culture Beer Co's Ballon Animals Oat Cream IPA was a great drink. Using Peacherine from Freestyle Hops (New Zealand) and Madagascan vanilla beans, it was a juicy, creamy and silky smooth brew, with plenty of vanilla and peach flavour.
But it wasn't just their festival beer that drew in the crowd, the Katoomba brewery's stall had a consistently long line all weekend.
Mountain Culture co-owner and head brewer, DJ McCready, said everything was going really well throughout the weekend.
"It's nice to be back on our home turf in Sydney. Catching up with lots of folk that are coming by the stall," he said.
"Balloon Animals is ... our theme for GABS, but we're also obviously showcasing our number one beer, Status Quo."
Mr McCready said they were going to be rotating some of their drinks throughout the session, alongside their main attraction Ballon Animals and the GABS Hottest 100 winning Status Quo Pale Ale.
"We're going to keep releasing new beers. Kegs are limited and are going to come out as other kegs go up. So we're going to try and keep it really interesting for folks as they come by," he said.
"Hopefully there will always be a new beer on tap throughout the different sessions.
"Give people something to come back to us for, to try new beers."
The Marsden Brewhouse were in attendance and had a Neapolitan Porter brewed for the event.
General Manager and Licensee, Jonathon Smith, said it was exciting to be at GABS.
"We're very proud of the pub that we've built," he said. "We just had our fourth birthday ... It's an exciting time.
"The Hawkesbury, Napoleon and Greater West is obviously a huge growth area of Sydney. Having our own breweries is a huge asset out there. We brew 12 of our own beers.
"We brewed a Neapolitan Porter for the event, which has been so far so good, but looking forward to the next couple of days to see how it goes.... we're hoping to tap into that craft beer market."
Esker Beer Co - formerly The Australian Brewery - were down at GABS with a few different brews for festival goers to try, including their core range Hazy Pale Ale which won Best Modern Pale Ale at the Australian International Beer Awards last week.
"Having two of our primary core range on tap and then brewing four unique beers to present to the people ... it represents, for us, a good mix and it's a challenge, but it's also fun for us to create these things and get them out to people," said co-head brewer Charlie Claridge.
"And to just do things like this, just to be able to talk to people and talk about the brand.
"We've had a lot of people, even from the area, that have gone 'where are you guys?'. We go. 'Oh, we were the Australian'. The brand was Australian brewery and they say they go there all the time. This is the only brand of beer you're gonna see there from us now."
There were plenty of food trucks and stalls, with Burger Head, Lobster House, That Arancini Guy, American BBQ Kitchen and more, keeping people well fed.
It's not just the drinks and food that get people involved at GABS, with constant action on the main stage, performers circling the festival and a silent disco got plenty of attendees up and dancing.
Balter's Beers of Glory always drew a crowd, Blackflag Brewing's skate ramp was an enjoyable watch and Konvoy Keg's two-minute bar hanging game had everyone testing their strength.
There were a few pool tables around to give festival goers a bit of a bar experience, while stall games like spin the wheel at 4 Pines, Hawke's Brewing's Tins of Fortune and Reckless' tire change were fun games for anyone to play.
One festival goer said at the end of the day it's great to meet the brewers, taste test all the beers and have a bit of fun.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
