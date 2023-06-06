Throughout terms two and three at Windsor High School, a group of Year Nine students have had the chance to participate in the Rural Fire Service Secondary Schools Cadet Program.
The cadets learn about what the RFS does in the community, with a large focus stressing its voluntary nature.
Most weeks the RFS visit the school with a different truck, appliance, equipment or demonstration, so the students can gain some hands on experience and learn about all the different aspects of RFS membership.
There are also four excursions, with the students visiting Hawkesbury RFS Headquarters, NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit, Fire and Rescue Windsor and Oakville RFS.
Windsor's RFS Cadets co-ordinator, Jake Litchfield, said the visits allowed students to become familiar with different types, sizes and power of hoses used by the RFS.
"They get a bunch of hands on experience with the hose themselves. They don't put any fires out with the hoses, but there is one week where we get hands on experience via extinguishers, " he said.
"We'll have actual live fire with that, so the kids get to practice using those extinguishers to get familiar with that as well. It's a lot of fun."
Mr Litchfield said the program was ideal for students completing the volunteer aspect of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.
"A lot of the year nine students do RFS as part of the voluntary service, but then go off and continue that at one of their local brigades, which is the main idea of the program," he said.
Mr Litchfield said the cadets seemed to enjoy their time in the program.
"Who doesn't love climbing into a fire truck and playing around with all the different bits of equipment," he said.
"They all love it. Obviously winter mornings sometimes can be a bit cold ... but once they get out there and start bowling out the hoses and spraying water over the oval, they have a great time."
Mr Litchfield said that at the end of the program there was a cadet graduation, known as the volunteer assembly.
"The cadets receive their graduation packs, which is the hat, a water bottle and certificate," he said.
"We get some of the higher ups in the RFS to come out ... and that in itself is a great time to acknowledge volunteering in the Hawkesbury.
"It's a good way to not only get the kids to appreciate the role of volunteering in the Hawkesbury area, but also the whole school who might not be participating, they get to gain that appreciation and the kids get their work recognised from a program which they spend about 20 odd weeks completing."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.