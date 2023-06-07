Drewy's Footy Fever: Queensland do it again!

Oh, New South Wales, why do you do this to me?
Yet another victory in our sights only to see it slip away ... again.
As soon as Queensland's Tom Flegler was sin-binned in the 69th minute, I knew we would lose. And we did! The Maroons with 12-men always become a dangerous team.
When the odds change against them, each player steps up and ensures they make every tackle, catch every ball, hit every gap and make their opponents hurt with every hit. They all become superhuman.
Since the first game in 1980, players selected for Queensland become better when they put that jersey on. When it seems the Blues have it won, they give everything to turn it around.
Because they become these adrenaline fuelled players, they create their own luck. They get the bounce of the ball, force the knock on, score tries from nowhere. Time and time again. Game after game.
As much as it pains me to watch during every game, credit must be given to a team culture that is simply formidable.
With Nathan Cleary now out for six-weeks with a hamstring injury, the halfback position is up for grabs and the Blues job gets harder.
Nicho Hynes is the obvious choice after being selected in Game One as a utility player. He is also starring for the Sharks and taking them to the Top Four in 2023. However, some experts and keyboard warriors have been suggesting Adam Reynolds and Mitchell Moses as alternative options.
They are both good players and would do their best if called up for Game Two. But NSW need to look to the future and for the next decade it will be Cleary and Hynes competing for the number one spot. For me, Nicho becomes the new Blues halfback.
Freddie Fittler had a career we all dream about. He set the league alight with his left foot step for over a decade. He was beautiful to watch.
When Chris Mortimer came to the Panthers to give them experience and guidance, he lost his spot to the teenage Fittler who was still in high school. Experience had to move aside for elite talent. As a coach, he has done well and is greatly respected by his players and staff.
But I just don't know if he can recreate the Blues culture into what they have north of the border. There is 40 years of engrained unity of a whole state desperate to beat the big southern brother. I hope Freddy can do it as we will need it at Suncorp in two-weeks time.
Finally, one of the great gentlemen of Rugby League celebrates his 300th game in Canberra this weekend.
Jarrod Croker came from Goulburn and started with the Raiders in 2009. In an awesome one-club career, he has become the Club Captain, their top try scorer and highest point scorer.
Showing absolute respect for his legacy, coach Ricky Stuart told Jarrod to sit out last weekend's game so he can celebrate his 300th at home in Canberra. This caused the usual Ricky controversy, but it allows the Green Machine community to come together for one of their favourite sons.
6pm Friday night in Canberra will be a full house and he deserves that honour. Well done, mate.
As we head into Round 15, I am getting more confident with my weekly tipping.
So, get behind the Titans, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Broncos, Panthers, Storm and Eels.
