Can fasting benefit your health? The answer is yes

A growing body of scientific research suggests intermittent fasting is beneficial to human health and more people are experimenting with it. Picture Shutterstock

Most of us were brought up to believe that eating three square meals a day is necessary to maintain our physical health and strength. Also that breakfast is "the most important meal of the day." Remember that maxim?



These dietary commandments seem logical enough: after all, food gives us energy and we need energy to successfully meet the day's challenges, whether at school or work. How can you manage this without eating a solid breakfast?

The fact is that there is no universal consensus regarding ideal meal size, timing, and frequency. Yes, we need nutritious food and plenty of it. But what goes on inside our bodies when we avoid eating any food at all for an extended period of time? Is the effect good, or bad, or perhaps a bit of both?

The practice of fasting goes back as far as you care to look. Tens of thousands of years ago, humans fasted out of necessity. Back then we were compelled to hunt and forage for food which, as you can imagine, was not always readily available. Fasting has also been practiced for religious reasons for millennia- for instance by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

Nowadays, of course, we can have as much food as we like delivered straight to our homes. We have constant access to food and consequently we're more or less constantly eating. It's an aspect of consumerism.

As a result, the notion of fasting seems perverse to many people. Why would you deliberately deprive yourself of food? Well, as it happens, a growing body of scientific research suggests that intermittent fasting is beneficial to human health-and more and more people are beginning to experiment with it. Let's take a closer look at how it works.

How to fast

There are several fasting methods you can choose from. The most popular approach at the moment seems to be the daily intermittent fast whereby you allow yourself to eat for a certain period of the day (usually six to eight hours), and fast for the remainder. This involves setting a strict eating schedule for yourself.

For example, your eating window might begin at 11am and end at 7pm. That leaves 16 hours of fasting.

Another common fasting strategy is the "5:2" approach. It's quite simple: you eat as you normally would five days of the week, and restrict your calories on the other two days. People who adhere to this method usually keep a consistent schedule, designating two "fasting days." On these days, only one meal is consumed.

The 24-hour fast is yet another option. You can begin fasting at a time of your choosing, so long as you sustain it for a 24 hour period. For example, you might start your fast following lunch tomorrow, and then break your fast with lunch the following day.

You should experiment with shorter fasts before attempting a 24-hour fast; doing so will give your system time to adjust.

What are the benefits of fasting?

Research into this question is ongoing. Available studies indicate that fasting, when done the right way, has a positive effect on our physical and mental health.

Weight loss

The most obvious benefit of fasting-and the one that is easiest to understand-is weight loss. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, two-thirds of Australian adults are overweight or obese. That's over 12.5 million people.

Fasting helps you lose weight by reducing your caloric intake. In the process it lowers your risk of chronic health conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes. And it makes you look and feel better too.

Intermittent fasting can help you lose weight naturally and effectively.

Lower blood sugar levels

Intermittent fasting can help control blood sugar levels by reducing insulin resistance. A 2014 study found that fasting may be a good alternative to daily calorie restriction in preventing type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, a 2017 study described daily intermittent fasting as a safe and tolerable approach for controlling blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients.

Reduce inflammation

Studies indicate that fasting has anti-inflammatory effects. Thus, regular intermittent fasting may help decrease your risk of inflammatory conditions such as multiple sclerosis, asthma, arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease.

Boost brain function

According to John Hopkins Medicine, fasting is associated with improved verbal memory in humans. A 2018 study found that intermittent fasting prevented memory loss in rats and has the potential to prevent age-related memory loss in humans.

Better sleep hygiene

Poor sleep can make your life miserable. The Sleep Health Foundation of Australia reports that a majority of Australians have at least one chronic sleep symptom that negatively impacts their day-to-day life.

According to the University of California, Los Angeles, intermittent fasting can help you achieve a better night's sleep by regulating your boy's internal clock and allowing your body to digest meals earlier in the day.

Is fasting right for everyone?

Most people will find that intermittent fasting is much easier than they imagined it to be. Yes, it might be challenging at the start, but that's because your body is accustomed to eating more often than it needs to.

Let's use an analogy. What happens when you decide to start working out after a long spell of no physical exercise? Your body cries out in agony. The resulting soreness can last for days at a time. Keep at it, though, and your muscles quickly adapt to the new physical exertion and begin to grow stronger.

It's much the same with fasting. At first, your system will rebel against it. Gradually, however, completing a fast becomes less onerous and more rewarding. With that said, don't be too ambitious out of the gate: begin with 10 or 12 hours at a time and incrementally work your way up.

While intermittent fasting is regarded as safe, certain people need to exercise a greater degree of caution. Examples include children and teenagers, pregnant women, people with type 1 diabetes, and people at risk of developing an eating disorder.