'Bring it back to its former glory': exciting plans for historic Regent Richmond

"[We want] to really put Richmond on the map for those [live] performances, so that people from the Hawkesbury don't have to travel so far for their entertainment."
That is the goal of Regent Richmond owners Duncan MacKay - a lawyer from the Illawarra - and local resident Michael (surname withheld).
The Regent has been a twin cinema for more than 35 years, but now the business partners have some exciting plans to restore the venue to its former glory and as a home for live performances.
The plan is to merge the upstairs and downstairs cinemas, creating one 500 seat theatre which the men hope would enable the venue to attract international acts - which requires that number of seats as a minimum.
The Regent is already starting to attract some top-notch live touring acts, with American comedian Arj Barker set to hit the stage for two shows on Friday, July 14.
But lovers of movies at the Regent shouldn't fear, as the plan is to keep showing films around the live events.
"We don't want to give up on the movies, because it's a staple for the area and somewhere people have had a lot of good experiences," said Mr MacKay
"Our idea is to keep the movies running, but pivot towards having a genuine theatre, like it was originally built, so that we can have a lot more live events.
"We want to attract both local performances and local talent, but also Australian and international talent as well. We really want to be that location for the local community."
The Regent is looking at different options for this, including a motorised cinema screen to come down between shows, for screenings of new releases.
The plans for the Regent don't stop there.
Having already added the popular ice creamery next door, the duo are looking at restoring and refurbishing the rest of the venue, and adding a few things to make it more accessible.
Mr MacKay said they were keen to improve disabled access to the venue, with a lift from the ground floor to the first floor.
"We want to improve access and have as many people be able to come in as possible," he said.
"We're also going to put in disabled toilets. We're going to increase the length of and improve the candy bar and the size of it."
"We're going to do a total facelift of the building, inside and out, but when we do that facelift, it's not to modernise, it's actually going to be true to the original.
"All the original retro appeal of the theatre, we want to keep that."
To increase what type of live acts they can attract (comedians, shows, music), it won't just be the aesthetics at the front done up.
The duo are looking at developing the back-of-house as well - the lighting and sound, and the green room.
"We're going to bring it back to its former glory," said Michael.
"We want to take [the Regent] back to what it was intended for originally, which is live performance.
"We will continue to run movies, but our priority will be live events, because we're talking to our customers and that's what they need."
Mr MacKay and Michael are excited for their first big act, Arj Barker, to appear on their stage.
"We want that to be successful," said Mr MacKay. "Because the success of shows like that will mean that we can continue to bring high profile acts to the area.
"We very much want the community to get behind the Regent and what we're trying to do here, and we'd love for them to buy a ticket and attend because it's going to be a great show.
"These early shows will determine whether we can fulfil our vision to make it a live event location where we can get attract the best talent."
Arj Barker will appear at the regent for two shows on Friday July 14, at 6.15pm and 9pm. Tickets are $49 and are available at tinyurl.com/2s34uhux.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
