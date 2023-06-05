Hawkesbury council calls on businesses to support companion card holders

Hawkesbury Council is keen to provide access to all members of the community to its facilities.
Visitors to its sites including Hawkesbury Oasis Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Richmond Swimming Centre, the Regional Gallery, the Regional Museum, Richmond Library and Hawkesbury Central Library will note display stickers stating NSW Companion Cards are accepted on site.
The companion card is for people with significant and permanent disabilities who need a carer with them to participate in community-based activities and accompany them to venues.
It aims to promote a person's rights to fair ticketing and make community access and participation more affordable.
Council encourages local businesses and organisations to support the program.
Becoming an affiliated business is free. Those who sign up can then use the Companion Card logo on their premises and marketing materials.
It shows customers that you are keen to help those with disabilities be active community members and are committed to inclusion.
For more details on the NSW Companion Card program visit nsw.gov.au/community-services/companion-card or call 1800 893 044.
