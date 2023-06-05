Donate to Operation Care Pack at Richmond Marketplace

Richmond Marketplace has partnered with Hawkesbury Community Kitchen and The Jeremiah Project for the second successive year for Operation Care Pack.
The initiative was launched in 2022 and provided personal care packs to one hundred local people experiencing financial hardship or homelessness.
This year, the product drive will run until Wednesday, June 21.
Once again the Marketplace is calling on Hawkesbury residents to donate individually wrapped pretein/breakfast bars and new personal hygeine products such as deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, tissues, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes and other personal hygiene supplies.
Simply drop them in the collection box located outside Big W. Donation of new beanies and socks are also welcome, as these will assist greatly in providing warmth to people during the coming cold winter months.
Richmond marketplace senior marketing manager Tracey Thomas said that it was important to help vulnerable community members.
"Some people may think that donating a toothbrush or comb is insignificant, but any donation, be it large or small, will be greatly appreciated and will make a huge difference to people who are doing it tough financially or experiencing homelessness," she said.
"Hawkesbury residents have always been supportive of our community initiatives and we're sure they will once again show their kindness and generosity by supporting Operation Care Pack to help community members in need."
All donated products will be evenly divided into personal care packs. These packs will then be handed out to folk who visit the Hawkesbury Community Kitchen during July.
A full list of the personal hygiene products for consideration can be found on the Richmond Marketplace website, richmondmarketplace.com.au.
Hawkesbury Community Kitchen is located in Macquarie Street, Windsor.
It provides meals, showers and clothes washing to the homeless and disadvantaged.
