Donate to Operation Care Pack at Richmond Marketplace

June 5 2023 - 12:00pm
The personal care packs will be donated to vulnerable and homeless people in the Hawkesbury via Hawkesbury Community Kitchen in Windsor.
Richmond Marketplace has partnered with Hawkesbury Community Kitchen and The Jeremiah Project for the second successive year for Operation Care Pack.

