Hawkesbury History: The early years of Colo Shire Council

From 1858, citizens of towns with at least fifty households could petition the NSW state government for the establishment of a local council which had the power to levy rates on freehold property taking on the responsibility for the repair of roads and the provision of services. Under this legislation Richmond Borough Council was incorporated in 1872 and The Borough Council of Windsor in1871.
With the passing of the NSW Local Government (Shires) Act, in 1905 areas with smaller populations such as those north of the Hawkesbury River were afforded similar capabilities. Maps showing the proposed shire boundaries were prepared by the Commissioners for Local Government and comments could be made through local MPs.
One objection to the formation of Colo Shire was that the waterworks for Richmond which was located at North Richmond would now be cut off from the jurisdiction of the council as the southern boundary of the new shire was the Hawkesbury River.
Gazetted on 7 March 1906, Colo Shire (No. 118) covered the large area from Kangaroo Waterhole about 75 kilometres north of Wilberforce, to Ten Mile Hollow in the east, south to Wilberforce and Freemans Reach and across to Mt Tomah in the west. For a number of years, the shire extended south almost to Springwood, this portion later becoming part of Blue Mountains Shire.
In May of 1906 as allowed under the terms of the act, the first meeting of the Temporary Council met at Windsor Court House in June 1906. The function of the council was to make arrangements for the election of the first councillors with Mr H A Wilson of Wisemans Ferry appointed chairman and Mr C S Icely, Secretary. It was also decided that Wilberforce would be the official meeting place of the new council.
Amounting to just over 1000 constituents, the shire was divided into three areas called ridings. The western area of the shire from Kangaroo Waterhole to Bells Line of Road was designated A Riding with 220 eligible voters. The most populous with 550 persons enrolled was B Riding which took in the St Albans district as well as Colo, Ebenezer, Wilberforce, Freemans Reach. C Riding with 230 electors was the smallest in geographical extent encompassing Bilpin, Kurrajong, North Richmond.
The foundation election was held on the 24 November 1906 and the selected representatives held their first meeting at the Old Retreat Inn, George Road Wilberforce on the 6 December that year. Elected for A Riding were Arthur Charles Anderson, William Henry Gosper; B Riding Edward Thomas Bowd, Henry Albert Wilson and C Riding James Edward McMahon and James Lamrock who was also elected President of the inaugural Colo Shire Council.
The new council soon outgrew its temporary premises in the Old Retreat and plans were discussed for a new and suitably appointed chamber and offices to be constructed in George Road on the high side of the street with a commanding view over the town. Designed by William Lamrock of Orange, the building was constructed by Fred Stevenson of Richmond at a cost of £900.
In the company of many visiting dignitaries the new chambers for Colo Shire Council opened on Friday 1 September 1911 by the Hon. Brinsley Hall, MLA for Hawkesbury.
Wilberforce Public School children were given a holiday to attend but reportedly few were present on the day.
Windsor and Richmond Municipal Councils were amalgamated in 1949. Then in 1981, Windsor amalgamated with Colo Shire Council to form Hawkesbury. The old Colo Shire building has a number of uses since that time including a childcare centre and Fire Control Headquarters.
