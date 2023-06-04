Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hawkesbury History: The early years of Colo Shire Council

By Cathy McHardy, Hawkesbury Historical Society
June 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Colo Shire Councillors 1906 on the verandah of the temporary council chambers at the Old Retreat Inn, George Road, Wilberforce. Standing from left: J E McMahon, A C Anderson, W H Gosper, H A Wilson, E T Bowd. Seated from left: A Adams (Shire Engineer), J Lamrock (President), C S Icely (Shire Clerk). Courtesy of Hawkesbury Library Service
First Colo Shire Councillors 1906 on the verandah of the temporary council chambers at the Old Retreat Inn, George Road, Wilberforce. Standing from left: J E McMahon, A C Anderson, W H Gosper, H A Wilson, E T Bowd. Seated from left: A Adams (Shire Engineer), J Lamrock (President), C S Icely (Shire Clerk). Courtesy of Hawkesbury Library Service

From 1858, citizens of towns with at least fifty households could petition the NSW state government for the establishment of a local council which had the power to levy rates on freehold property taking on the responsibility for the repair of roads and the provision of services. Under this legislation Richmond Borough Council was incorporated in 1872 and The Borough Council of Windsor in1871.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.