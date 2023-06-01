Hawkesbury to benefit from uncapped satellite broadband

Hawkesbury residents now have the opportunity to order uncapped satellite broadband services, following a successful trial of NBN Co's new Sky Muster Plus.
The product boosts internet speeds in rural and regional areas, with its premium service providing customers with unmetered data 24 hours a day and faster speeds of up to 100 Mbps.
The service responds to increasing demand for more data and faster speeds from satellite users caused by the growing use of video streaming, and people working and studying from home.
"Today's announcement is fantastic news for the more than 2500 homes and businesses in the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains that rely on satellite broadband to stay connected and informed," said Macquarie MP Susan Templeman.
Further information available at nbn.com.au/skymusterplus.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.