Hawkesbury Hawks help Teague realise his NRL dream

"[I] didn't really realise it was a dream to play NRL until I started playing for the Hawkesbury Hawks," said Dolphins forward Mason Teague.
Teague is a member of the inaugural Top 30 squad for the Dolphins in the NRL, signing with them after he captained the Penrith Panthers SG Ball team to a premiership victory in May last year.
The 19-year-old began his footballing days at Bankstown in Under 6's, but didn't really find his footing in the game and decided to move to Hawkesbury for Under 11's.
"Once I started playing for Hawkesbury Hawks that's when I pretty much first started to really learn how to pass the footy and how to truly understand the game properly," said Teague.
From there the young lock was selected to his first Penrith representative team in Under 13's, and continued to make the squad on a yearly basis until he moved onto the Penrith Panthers SG Ball squad.
Despite finding success with his club, Teague didn't make a representative school team until he was at St Dominic's College, Kingswood, playing in the GIO Schoolboy Cup squad from 16 to 18-years-old.
Despite COVID-19 preventing him from completing his final year in the GIO Schoolboy Cup, Teague still played for Penrith.
"I was happy playing SG Ball ... and was lucky enough to have the chat from Pedro O'Sullivan at Dolphins - the recruitment manager," he said. "He reached out to me and asked me if I was keen to come.
"It was a bit hard at the start, leaving my friends and family, and I did always want to make my debut for Penrith, but at the end of the day the Dolphins just had more opportunities. It worked out to be a better move for me."
Coming off the bench, he made his NRL debut in Round 2 this season, in a win over the Canberra Raiders, where he logged 43 minutes - making 29 tackles and running for 106 metres.
Teague said making his debut meant a lot to him and would be something he will remember for the rest of his life.
"Even if I didn't debut this year or even if I didn't come close to playing NRL this year, I'll always know that I was able to be coached by Wayne Bennet and great players like Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi," he said.
"To be able to make my debut and to make it as early as I did, which I didn't expect at all, it was a dream come true."
"And to make it at home in Redcliffe ... and to have my family and friends come out, that have been with me the whole journey, ever since I was playing for Hawkesbury Hawks, it does mean a lot."
Teague has had great support from his family, and especially his dad.
"He's always come to every game I've played," he said. "When I was younger, 10-years-old and I don't even know if I wanted to play footy or not, he was still coming to every game then and he's still coming to every game now."
Every time Teague steps onto the field he gives his all and does try to focus on his defence, which is reflected by his 96.2 per cent tackle efficiency in his first six games.
"When I'm going out I'm not sure how much time I'm going to get," he said.
"I feel like over the preseason that I've had with the older boys, they've built me up to make those hard tackles and to be there when they need me in the line.
"Especially when you're paying NRL, those runs and those small tackles, those one percenters ... they do end up meaning a lot, especially towards the end of the game."
Teague is excited for his future with the Dolphins and in the NRL, but thanks the Hawkesbury Hawks for helping him get started on his rugby league dream.
"I know they're really small club and I know they don't have a lot of players that do come out of there and do make NRL, so to be one of those players that do come in and make it at this level is something I'm extremely proud of," he said.
"I don't have anyone to thank but my family, friends and especially [Hawkesbury Hawks].
"They originally gave me the confidence and they supported me enough to get to where I am today, and I do thank them a lot for that."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.