Off-road racing returns to Colo Motorsport Park

Off-road racing action returns to Colo Motorsport Park at Colo Heights this weekend, as Round 3 of the Hunter Rivmasta Motorsport Australia NSW Off Road Championship comes to town.
Hosted by the Sydney Offroad Racing Association (SORRA), the strong Colo Park Challenge line up is filled with plenty of outright contenders.
It will be spearheaded by defending NSW champion and last months Kempsey 300 victor - Kempsey's Dave Chandler.
Fellow Kempsey member Mat Huxley is set to make his Colo debut and is expected to be Chandlers biggest threat.
While 2014 Colo Park champion Derek Rose and Colo debutant Benjamin Scott will be in the fight.
Local young gun Lachlan Campbell will make his second competitive appearance at state level in his Can Am X3. Campbell finished fifth outright and claimed a maiden SXS Turbo class victory at Kempsey in May.
Others in search of a maiden outright podium include the sole SXS Sport representative Kevin Cant, local single seater Sportslite competitor Brendan Hill and the only Extreme 4WD entrant Nathan Wills.
In the class battles, Hill will be joined by last year's Colo champion Rory Wills and Robert McCarthy in the Sportslite class.
While in the SXS Turbos class Campbell and Walsh will line up beside 2022 winner Nicholas Segrott, Corie Stone and Darryl Stephenson.
Dennis Lalor will be the sole Prolite campaigner, Ashley Southwell and Warren Irons will go toe-to-toe in their respective Extreme 2WD Bajas, and Nathan Edwards and Riley Wilson will resume their rivalry in the Sportsman Class.
Richard Wilton will lead the Super 1650 competitors into the Colo wilderness, ready to take on 2022 class champion Warren Barron, Todd Wilson and Austin Atkinson.
SORRA have thanked businesses Hunter Rivmasta, National Truck Wholesalers, ACME Plumbing, Eco Septic, Jaycar Air, and JR Manufacturing, for supporting the rebuilding of Colo over the last three years.
The club would also like to thank the recovery team, all the members and volunteers who have worked hard to get the property together for the event, and those that will help out over the weekend to make the 2023 Colo Park Challenge possible.
During Sunday's lunch break, there will be a moment taken to name the new shed and unveil the old refurbished Ross's Barnes sign, which will remain as a permanent dedication to Ross Barnes, commemorating his involvement with the club and its members.
Branes was a Life Member of SORRA and recipient of the Hawkesbury Sports Medal for services to the sport. He also helped out other clubs, being a steward and timekeeper at Crookwell on many occasions.
The original Ross's Barn, including the canteen, headquarters and grader parking shed was burnt and destroyed in the 2019 Gospers Mountain fire.
The original sign was saved from the building's remains, refurbished and will be put in place on the replacement building at the event.
Racing commences on Saturday from 10am and on Sunday from 8.30am. There will be free spectating, camping and canteen all weekend.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
