Off-road racing returns to Colo Motorsport Park

By Finn Coleman
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:58pm
Off-road racing action returns to Colo Motorsport Park at Colo Heights this weekend, as Round 3 of the Hunter Rivmasta Motorsport Australia NSW Off Road Championship comes to town.

