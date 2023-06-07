With her youngest child starting school, and in the midst of the pandemic, Michelle Muscat decided to start an accessories brand - All Things Scrunchie ... thankfully she had YouTube videos as she had no sewing experience.
The 46-year-old mum of four had worked in a bank before having children.
When Ms Muscat needed her kids' school clothes altered, she called her mum, who brought over a sewing machine, which she subsequently left behind in case her skills were needed again.
The following day a post on a Pitt Town community page asking if someone local made scrunchies caught the eye of Ms Muscat.
"I said to my husband, 'how hard could it be to make a scrunchie'. I'll sit down, I'll give it a go," she said.
"So I just YouTubed it and followed what YouTube came up with. Then I practiced for a couple of months.
"From there, I started a Facebook page ... and the very next day Oakville Public School messaged me asking if I could make 100 scrunches for the school ... and that's what kicked it off."
From then on All Things Scrunchie has just grown.
Originally set up in the living space of Ms Muscat's Pitt Town home, she has since moved to an office built into her backyard shed.
Word of mouth saw requests for scrunchies and more accessories pile in.
"I was just getting customers calling me like, 'can you make this, can you make that', and even though I had no idea how to make it, I just YouTubed it," she said.
Now armed with an arsenal of equipment, Ms Muscat makes scrunchies for everyday use, school uniforms, sports, dance and more.
She designs and makes curly ties, hair ribbons, beanies (for cancer patients), head wraps, headbands, satin pillows, eye pillows, bags, sock savers, stubby holders, boot covers and many other accessories.
She has also started to create event collections, selling packages of accessories for babies, communions, christenings, schools and sports.
Most products can be personalised and made-to-order. A few local businesses (hairdressers, wig stores, florists), schools and sports teams also stock or market All Things Scrunchie products.
Ms Muscat can't believe how the business has taken off, and the support she has received from local residents and businesses.
"My kids play netball .. and when I went there this year, I looked around and everyone was wearing my scrunchies and it's 'oh wow'. So many sport clubs are wearing my scrunchies ... it's a great feeling," she said.
"Even to this day, my sisters are going, 'what the hell ... you're the least likely person to sew'. I'd never touched a needle in my life. I'd always called my mom to come and fix everything up. I never had the interest in it.
"It was only through COVID-19. I just love it now ... it's an addiction. My favourite shop is Spotlight now," she joked.
Ms Muscat aims to continue to grow All Things Scrunchie, but also keep a good balance of her work and personal life.
"I was doing it part time and I'm full time now. I try and block Monday to Friday school hours, nine to two, and it works perfect. I try to keep my weekends free for the kids," she said.
"But in the future, who knows. Maybe I'll be hiring some staff to help me out here and expand to more shops, more clubs. I've started going interstate, so that's one thing that I wanted to do, which is great."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
