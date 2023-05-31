Revised end date for Bells Line of Road upgrades

The end date for upgrade works on a section of Bells Line of Road between Crooked Lane and Redbank Road, North Richmond have been delayed.
Works - which continue to be carried out by Ventia, working on behalf of Transport for NSW as the state road maintenance provider - were scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 30, however due to underlying road surface issues they will now be completed by Saturday, July 29.
The upgrade plans to improve safety for road users by widening the road shoulder, widening the centre line, installing a new safety barrier, road resurfacing and line marking.
To complete the remaining work, shifts will include Saturday work in addition with the Monday to Friday day work currently being conducted.
The work will now be carried out between Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm, and Saturday 8am to 1pm.
Work will include some night shifts from 6pm to 6am to minimise traffic disturbance and ensure worker safety.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
