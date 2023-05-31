Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Revised end date for Bells Line of Road upgrades

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 31 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bells Line of Road at North Richmond - between Crooked Lane and Redbank Road - will receive upgrades over the coming months. Picture by Finn Coleman.
Bells Line of Road at North Richmond - between Crooked Lane and Redbank Road - will receive upgrades over the coming months. Picture by Finn Coleman.

The end date for upgrade works on a section of Bells Line of Road between Crooked Lane and Redbank Road, North Richmond have been delayed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.