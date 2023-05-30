After nearly four years at historic Loder House in Windsor Mall, Hawkesbury Remakery is looking for a new home.
The not-for-profit organisation, which works as a self-sustaining social enterprise, is a unique store that houses lots of treasures and local handmade creations, as well as running workshops and programs for the community.
After opening its doors at Windsor in October 2019 the Remakery has become a well known stop off for special, creative and second-hand items.
In no time at all the store was full of a variety of creative items made by locals.
Hawkesbury Remakery director Liz Germani said she had noticed that by being inclusive to anyone who makes things in the Hawkesbury, rather than selecting or curating, the Remakery had been able to offer much in the way of variety.
She said there was always a focus on upcycling as well, calling the organisation a sort of "Western Sydney reverse garbage".
"We have our sustainability side of the business, where we are like a resource pantry," Ms Germani said.
"All secondhand craft and fabric, scrapbooking ... all the things that people use in their creative endeavours, we have donated to us.
"We recycle those and fix them up, sort them out and resell them at a low cost. That's one of our big initiatives that's been really successful."
Hawkesbury Remakery has developed a great community around itself with around 24 volunteers
"We also have a fan base, I suppose, that are following us and very supportive of this sort of initiative," Ms Germani said.
Unfortunately, the organisation will now be moving on as the landlord plans some renovations for the property.
"The landlord is a local man who is very much into the history and heritage of Windsor," said Ms Germani. "He gave us an extra year since he bought the house to stay.
"[But] he will put it back on the market and at that point it will be too dear for us."
Ms Germani said finding a new location was "a bit of a sticky situation".
"Commercial terms are hard for a not-for-profit to meet with," she said. "Three months bond ... meeting the commercial rent and being in a tourist location.
"We are representing local products, local makers and artists, so we need to be in a prominent spot, otherwise all we have is local people coming. If we have to become a destination location, then we will probably go out of business."
Though it has its challenges, Ms Germani wants to stay in Windsor.
"This is a tourist destination. It has its ups and downs because of weather and all the crisis disasters we've been through," she said.
"It is very hard to sustain a business in the mall, but it also has the other features, being a more historic precinct and a place that people do come and relax and wander.
"I think when you look at other tourist areas ... it would be hard to find a location where people are stopping and walking."
An important focus for the organisation is to continue showcasing local products.
"We did actually produce an art, craft and collectibles trail - which is on our website - which includes all of those types of businesses in the Hawkesbury," she said.
"We produced one of those to try and encourage people to do the trail, along with the food trail and all the other things that people are doing in the Hawkesbury."
For more information on Hawkesbury Remakery visit tinyurl.com/2vsfkrde.
