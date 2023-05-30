Drewy's Footy Fever: How the season is looking

As the Origin period arrives, it is time to give my Report Card for the 17 NRL Teams as they head into the second half of 2023.
I am sure plenty will disagree with me, but here I go.
Penrith: Apparently, they are not the same team as last year and the competition has caught up. They are first! I bet every other team wishes they had such a poor year but were still leading the competition. 9/10
Sharks: Talented coach Craig Fitzgibbon is keeping his team under the radar but is getting win after win. It would be disappointing if they don't make the Semi Finals. 8/10
Broncos: After a strong start, Brisbane have come back to the pack, but are a much better team than last year. A good set of forwards who are playing to their potential. 8/10
Storm: You can never count out a Craig Bellamy outfit and they are in the Top 4 as usual. Munster and Grant are leading the way. Could easily be in the Grand Final. 7.5/10
Rabbitohs: Most of the time they are the best team and Latrell Mitchell is the best player in the competition. But most of the time isn't good enough to win a premiership. 7.5/10
Dolphins: Much better than expected and Wayne Bennett will keep them focussed. Top 8 in Year one is a great result. Their supporters should be proud. 8/10
Raiders: Currently on a winning streak and Ricky has created his usual angry pack who hate every other team. I can see them playing deep into the finals. 7/10
Warriors: A revitalised Shaun Johnson led team playing back home in New Zealand have been awesome to watch. If they keep it up, they are potential Top 4. 7.5/10
Titans: A team that has been inconsistent, but is still hanging around because of the evenness of the competition. Certainly improved from last year, but that wasn't hard. 6/10
Roosters: The best management, roster, budget and coaches in the NRL, but just haven't clicked and look like their minds are elsewhere. Embarrassing for them. 4/10
Sea Eagles: Totally dependent on Tommy Turbo. If he plays a good game, they win. If he doesn't, they lose. One player can't win this competition. 4.5/10
Knights: They a better team than their results show. Just lacking spark and grunt. 22 years since a Premiership and there will be a few more lean years ahead. 4/10
Eels: They try hard. They have good players. They just can't close out games. A very disappointing year so far, but they seem to be getting back into shape. Gutherson is their heart, not Moses. 4/10
Bulldogs: Big expectations with a new coach, big names buys and a Matt Burton boot. Cameron Ciraldo has made them a better team, but a long way to go yet. 5/10
Tigers: Started terribly, but Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall have turned them around in the last month. They need to back their attacking ability. If they make the Top 10 it has been a successful year. 3/10
Cowboys: I originally had them in my Top 4 so sitting 16th is a terrible result. Not sure if Payten can turn them around so they should start focussing on 2024. 2/10
Dragons: What a disappointment. They seem to get worse rather than better. I'm told by a Red V tragic that St George have never come last. Never say never. 1/10
My current Grand Final prediction is Panthers versus Sharks, but I would love it to be Panthers versus the Raiders or the Warriors.
I am making a comeback on my yearly tips, so I am pretty confident in getting behind the Blues, Raiders, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Bulldogs, Storm and Panthers this weekend.
Have a good week, Hawkesbury.
