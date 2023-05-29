New artwork unveiled at National Day of Healing - Sorry Day event

Members of the Hawkesbury community gathered for the National Day of Healing - Sorry Day on Friday, May 26 at Governor Phillip Park, Windsor.
The day calls on Australians to reflect upon the mistakes of the past, learn more about current issues facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and show a commitment towards reconciliation.
In attendance were representatives of the Hawkesbury Aboriginal Community, Councillor Amanda Kotlash, representatives for Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, Hawkesbury District Health Service and NSW Police, and students from Windsor High School, Richmond High School and Windsor South Primary School.
Rhiannon Wright and her daughter Lyra Walsh - staff and student at Windsor South - delivered the Welcome to country and said she thinks its a special day.
"It's important because everybody comes together to remember. To come and pay respects to everyone who's affected by the Stolen Generations," she said.
"As a young person, I feel very privileged to be able to stand up and do the welcome here with so many people in community."
"To stand up and be surrounded by culture and speaking in language is very important."
It also meant a lot to Ms Wright to have her daughter join her in the Welcome to Country, as her family has been coming to the Hawkesbury's National Day of Healing event for many years.
Hawkesbury District Health Service Arts and Health Project Officer, Tammy Porter, unveiled a new artwork titled 'Reconciliation, an emerging hope'.
Ms Porter said the artwork was about reconciliation, with handprints of children and people that attended last year's healing day, that she then brought together.
"So it's about having two groups, celebrating those groups, and the diversity of different groups, but also about the connectedness of people," she said.
"All of the blue journey lines and all of the dots are for the people who walked for reconciliation and healing day, and those of us that are still doing it. Often, blue is the colour of the throat chakra, which is the colour for the voice, to speak.
"Then we have the more natural looking bridge and stepping stones in the middle, with the three central hands that are about continuing culture and the reemerging of culture.
"You've got the other campsites that sort of all bring everything together, like health and well-being, you've got the grassroots, there's actually 12 people sitting or entities coming together which that was a bit about equality. This is the 12 dividing.
"Then you've got the liberal side ... that's more government, but it's about bringing everything together."
Ms Porter added that the three butterflies represent the Cotton Desert Rose (purple) - National Stolen Generations flower - and the native hibiscus (pink). Also that butterflies are about cycles, growth, transformation and finding strength and fragility.
Cr Kotlash commended the number of young people that attended the event, how they took interest in the speeches they were hearing and interacted with the other attendees and guest.
